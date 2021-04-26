U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,888.50
    -38.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.40
    +11.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.04
    -1.10 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.06
    -0.65 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.7010
    -0.1640 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,416.15
    +2,521.66 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.71
    +81.81 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.48
    -3.08 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. Predicts Accelerated M&A Activity in Restaurant Sector Post-COVID

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read

The private equity company believes that low price positions will spark significant M&A activity in 2021/2022

Vapiano USA

Photo Credit - Vapiano Restaurants
Photo Credit - Vapiano Restaurants
Photo Credit - Vapiano Restaurants

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the impact on the restaurant sector has been catastrophic. Yet despite the enormous financial devastation that by some measures has surpassed the carnage of the housing crash of 2008 and the dot-com bubble of 2000, Plutos Sama Holdings Inc., a private equity company in the real estate space, is predicting accelerated M&A activity in the restaurant sector post-COVID.

“According to research, in 2020 more than 110,000 restaurants in the U.S. were forced to temporarily or permanently close, and total sales across the restaurant industry in 2020 were a staggering $240 billion below pre-pandemic forecasts,” commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc. “Our deep experience in the distressed asset vertical informs us that we are on the cusp of a critical inflection point. This could be a potentially once-in-a-generation opportunity for well-capitalized entities to take advantage of historically low price points in 2021 and 2022, with an eye towards generating ROI in 2023-2025.”

As for what the post-COVID restaurant landscape will look like, insiders are predicting significant changes to both front and back-end operations. The most competitive chains will be those that have a strong digital presence, efficient delivery options, flexible menu offerings that reduce the risk of supply chain instability, and a re-imagined dining experience that enables physical distancing, but at the same time provides a positive consumer experience.

“If 2020 was a tsunami in the restaurant sector, then 2021 is when we take stock of the aftermath and see which chains are poised to thrive in the post-pandemic world — and which consequently will be the most coveted and profitable M&A targets,” commented a spokesperson from Plutos Sama Holdings Inc. “We have never experienced anything quite like this before. What happens in the next 12 to 24 months is going to shape the sector for many years to come.”

About Plutos Sama Holdings Inc.

Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. is a private equity company in the business of taking control positions in domestic and international distressed and contentious residential and commercial real estate ventures, micro-lending, securitizations, law firms, restaurants, mortgage servicing platforms, and eSports.

For more information, visit www.plutosholdings.com.

FOR MEDIA CONTACT: info@plutossama.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ebd093-cd03-4f1b-85ff-a7808c70ee82


  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Outlook Splits Investors Who Clash on U.S. Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular currency trade at the beginning of the year has splintered as Wall Street takes to opposing sides on the fate of the dollar in the world’s pandemic recovery.JPMorgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price see the dollar weakening as U.S. economic exceptionalism wanes, while PineBridge Investments expects it to strengthen. Currencies from the euro to the Brazilian real -- which suffered in the first quarter -- have attempted rallies this month leaving the greenback sitting at a closely-watched technical crossroads.“You have that idiosyncratic U.S. rates outperformance story being offset by the global cyclical upswing and by expensive valuations on the dollar,” said Ian Samson, a multi-asset fund manager at Fidelity International in Hong Kong, who is long the currency against the euro. “We see significant crosswinds blowing the dollar in different directions.”While most on Wall Street called for a weaker dollar in January, the world’s reserve currency went on a run that left speculative funds scrambling to cover $30 billion of net short positions as Treasury yields climbed and expectations of rate hikes were brought forward. That trade soured this month, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipping more than 2%. This week’s policy assessment by the Federal Reserve, which has held firm against hawkish expectations, could lend weight to bears.At the crux of dollar forecasts is expectations for the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.U.S. EdgeAs the world strives to break free from the bruising economic effect of coronavirus restrictions, the U.S. has inoculated more citizens than any other country, giving it an edge in the race to re-open. Coupled with the Biden administration’s multi-trillion dollar fiscal stimulus and a Fed that’s allowing inflation to overshoot, it’s spurring the likes of PineBridge Investments to predict more dollar gains.“U.S. Treasury yields could see another leg higher once we see some inflation come back,” with their premium over peers supporting the dollar, said Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge in Singapore. “Our view is that the dollar will retain a strengthening bias this year.”Ten-year U.S. yields surged more than 80 basis points this year to 1.77% in March, the highest since before the pandemic. While the benchmark stood at 1.57% Monday, it remains well above this year’s low of around 0.90%.“Positive U.S. data might very easily kick-start a dollar rally again,” wrote Commerzbank AG currency strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note last week. “So for now U.S. dollar bears should make sure that they don’t get excited too soon.”Catching UpBut not everyone is convinced the U.S. will continue outpacing peers.For JPMorgan Asset’s Thushka Maharaj, its exceptionalism is set to fade as other nations catch-up on vaccine roll-outs and economic re-openings in the second half of the year.The London-based strategist is keeping tabs on developed markets like Europe, the U.K. and Japan, and sees the euro outperforming the dollar in the medium term. “We are expecting the rebound in these economies to mirror what we are seeing in the U.S. right now,” she said.Signs abound this trend is underway.Coronaviruses cases are rising in all regions except Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The European Union is unleashing a new immunization drive to cover the bulk of its population within a few months, while on the economic front, recent PMI data have beaten expectations.The euro has climbed about 3% from a four-month low in March, and broke through the key $1.20 level last week.Some favor other currencies to best the greenback. T. Rowe’s Thomas Poullaouec sees more gains for Australia’s risk-sensitive dollar as China’s economy rebounds from the pandemic and demand for commodities rise.Aberdeen Standard Investments’ Edwin Gutierrez is watching for opportunities to boost exposure to riskier developing currencies as “the rest of the world catches up on the vaccine roll-out.”The Brazilian real, Indian rupee and Colombian peso -- which have been pummeled as the coronavirus raged across those countries -- stand out for the head of emerging-market sovereign debt in London.Substantially OvervaluedIn the meantime, vocal bears continue to warn about long-term headwinds for the dollar.“Beyond the near term, we continue to see a structurally negative outlook for the U.S. currency,” wrote Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Zach Pandl in a note Tuesday. “The dollar is still substantially overvalued.”(Updates prices in fourth and eighth paragraphs and chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury snubbing 'mortgage prisoners', say MPs

    Some 250,000 homeowners are trapped because the Treasury sold their mortgages to unregulated firms.

  • No Respite for Huarong Investors as Earnings Delay Adds to Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency over its future. What they’re getting is a lesson in how opaque Chinese state-owned companies can be.On Sunday, the embattled firm announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- the deadline required by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a thinly-worded statement in Chinese only, mostly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.Reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, underscoring concerns among international investors that they’re low on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad-debt manager chose to publish the widely anticipated update on an online platform run by China’s interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on Hong Kong’s exchange as would be typical for a listed company. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said it returned to profit in a statement posted on its WeChat account.“Bondholders have no leverage over management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially we were told that it was a simple auditor delay, in-line with many others companies’ late filings at the time. Then we were comforted that ‘operations normal and liquidity ample’ with the annual report out soon. But we are still waiting.”China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the firm’s 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5.4 cents to 70.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The offhand approach to international investors comes with a cost. Increased uncertainty boosts volatility in the company’s investment-grade debt, making the instruments trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making it harder for the firm to refinance. The company has some $7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S$600 million ($453 million) and 915 million yuan ($141 million) notes both due April 27, Bloomberg-compiled data show.There’s a broader impact too as investors become more selective toward Chinese firms. While ultra-safe firms like Bank of China Ltd. units and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds rose to nine-month highs in mid-April.The central government may be encouraged by such concerns, provided they don’t turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the nation’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expecting Beijing to bail them out.As for China Huarong -- its most important shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more focused on ensuring an outcome that doesn’t undermine financial stability. As China’s largest bad loan manager, the company is a key player in the country’s $54 trillion financial industry.Still, given bond and stockholders are likely to bear some of the cost of a successful resolution to China Huarong’s financial issues, greater openness would be welcomed. Because official communication from China Huarong is lacking in frequency and detail, investors have to turn to media reports, where interpreting the news can also be difficult.China’s regulator has asked banks to extend some loans by at least six months, said a Friday REDD report. The central bank is considering taking on some China Huarong assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another report from Reorg Research said a debt restructuring for China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was one option under consideration.While frustrated bondholders can always sell, holders of the Hong Kong shares are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.“Stock investors can’t really do anything at the moment,” said Jackson Wong, Amber Hill Capital Ltd. asset management director in Hong Kong. “It’s very hard to price the stock. Doing off-market transactions involves complex valuations and high trading costs -- only very large institutions could choose to do so if the stock remains suspended for a longer time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sainsbury's ex-boss buys into grocery app market

    Justin King has made a "substantial" investment in the owner of the Snappy Shopper app, the firm says.

  • Behold the U.S. Economy’s Recovery as Fed Stays Course: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- News of the U.S. economy’s accelerating pace of recovery may prove a highlight this coming week, with data likely to show output approaching its pre-pandemic level just as the Federal Reserve delivers its third policy decision of the year.Gross domestic product probably increased at a 6.9% annualized pace from January through March after a more moderate 4.3% rate in the previous quarter. Other reports may show stronger orders for durable goods, a pickup in consumer confidence and robust personal spending.A fresh injection of fiscal relief, rising Covid-19 vaccination rates and fewer pandemic-related restrictions are providing a larger tailwind for economic activity that is projected to strengthen further into 2022.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers are taking upbeat data in their stride. He has primed investors to fear no surprises from the central bank’s two-day meeting ending Wednesday, when officials are expected to keep interest rates near zero and signal no change in their $120 billion-a-month pace of bond purchases.Powell, who’ll hold a press conference after the decision, has balanced optimism by warning the economy remains at risk from Covid-19 globally. Officials in March signaled they expect to hold rates steady through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“BE expects the Fed policy statement to acknowledge continued acceleration in the economic recovery, but communications -- including the post-meeting press conference -- will stop well short of providing further guidance on the conditions which would warrant a tapering of QE.”--For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, central bankers in Japan, Sweden and Colombia are among a throng of monetary authorities holding meetings, and euro-area GDP data is set to show how the economy fared during renewed lockdowns across the region in the first quarter.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.AsiaThe Bank of Japan is expected to nudge up some of its growth projections, and possibly lower its price view for the current year when it updates its economic forecasts on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely seen standing pat following its policy framework tweaks last month.South Korea GDP figures also out Tuesday will be closely watched to see if the economy is maintaining recovery momentum with the help of strengthening global trade. Japan jobs, retail sales and production figures will offer some final clues on how its economy fared in the first quarter under a state of emergency that is likely to be reimposed next week in some cities.Australia’s consumer price inflation likely remain subdued in the first quarter, data Wednesday will show. Investors will scrutinize China’s PMI reports for April on Friday to see whether the economy’s strong first-quarter momentum carried into the second.Economists are also keeping a close eye on India, which has added more than a million new cases in the past three days. For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaConfirmation of the euro area’s final quarter of contraction during an agonizingly long pandemic crisis will probably arrive on Friday among a flurry of GDP releases for the first three months of the year from around the continent.During a four-hour frenzy, the region’s biggest economies will all report output data along with the aggregate number for the currency zone, with a clean sweep of numbers likely to show shrinkage amid renewed lockdowns and a stuttering vaccination drive that is only now starting to make serious progress in immunizing citizens.The European Central Bank affirmed last week that the economy will turn a corner in the current quarter, an outlook policy makers may expand on in coming days with multiple appearances. Their meeting on Thursday presaged what officials now anticipate to be a difficult discussion in June on whether to start slowing their emergency bond-buying.Elsewhere in Europe, the Riksbank is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Tuesday, throwing the focus of investors on its outlook statement for indications of how soon policy could be tightened. Policy makers in Hungary will probably prolong their wait-and-see position on rates.Further afield in the region, Botswana’s central bank will likely keep its benchmark rate at a record low on Thursday even with inflation picking up, while the same day in Egypt, policy makers are predicted to stay on hold despite having room to cut.Turkey’s central bank governor will address investors in his inflation report the same day. Markets will be looking for signs that he’s willing to risk the ire of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an opponent of higher borrowing costs, by raising interest rates after inflation reached 16.2% in March.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports out Monday should show that Brazil’s current account gap narrowed in March while foreign direct investment slowed from February’s 19-month high.Monetary policy in the time of Covid finds Brazil’s central bank staring down some uncomfortably warm inflation figures. The mid-month and wholesale readings out Tuesday and Thursday may cement bets that a short, sharp, front-loaded tightening cycle is on the cards. Data on hiring, unemployment, lending, government data and budget balances will round out the week.Look to Mexico’s GDP output report posted Friday for evidence that Latin America’s No. 2 economy lost some momentum in the first quarter even as it’s on track for a strong finish to 2021.Chile’s end-of-month data barrage features unemployment, retail sales, manufacturing and copper production. Chile is the world’s No. 1 producer of the metal.Though Colombia’s recovery stalled at the start of the year and inflation is testing lows last seen in the 1950s, odds are that the central bank will keep its key rate at 1.75% on Friday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Offers $1.1 Billion to Buy 26% of India’s Mphasis

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. has offered to buy a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. for as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by the private equity firm have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, or a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.The open offer was triggered after Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund agreed to sell its 55.31% stake in Mphasis to an entity under Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia funds, according to a stock exchange filing. Blackstone is committing up to $2.8 billion for the controlling stake, according to the firm’s statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • GameStop's Departing Executives Getting $290M Worth Of Vested Stocks On Their Way Out

    This year's rise in the share price of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has created a windfall for some departing executives. Executives who are leaving the organization are getting vested stocks valued at roughly $290 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The executives' separation agreements include terms that allow stock they were awarded while working at the company to vest when they leave. The company's Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who will be stepping down by July 31, has 1.1 million restricted shares, valued at about $169 million as of Friday's close. Frank Hamlin, who resigned as chief customer officer in March, had restricted shares valued at $33.5 million as of Friday. The company's merchandising chief Chris Homeister, who is planning to leave the company, has 289,000 restricted shares valued at around $43.6 million as of Friday. Former GameStop finance chief James Bell had restricted shares of $43.6 million as of Friday. Shares of video game retailer GameStop Corp. as well as other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) skyrocketed in January amid a rally fueled by retail traders belonging to the subreddit channel r/WallStreetBets. The traders bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop's shares jumped last week after its CEO said he would leave before the end of July. On April 13, the company said it is redeeming senior notes worth $216.4 million due in two years, a move that would leave the company mostly debt-free. GameStop's shares closed at $151.18 on Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked Last Week. Here’s This Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.

  • Sports Betting And Casino Company Super Group Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

    Super Group Holding Co, owner of Betway and Spin, is going public with a SPAC deal to bring the global online sports betting and casino company public. The SPAC Deal: Super Group Holding Co is going public with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SEAH). Betway is an online sports betting company, and Spin is a multi-brand online casino. The SPAC merger values Super Group Holdings at a pre-money equity valuation of $4.75 billion. Shares will trade as SGHC on the NYSE after the merger is complete. Current shareholders of Sports Entertainment Acquisition will own 9.3% of the new company. About Super Group: Super Group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company says it can scale into new markets and has proprietary marketing and data analytics to improve the customer experience. The company had over $42 billion worth of wagers in the 12-month period ending March 2021. The company says it has over 2.5 million monthly unique active customers. Super Group’s Betway brand has become well-known around the world with over 60 brand partnerships. Betway is a partner with the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association. Betway is also a brand partner of the English Premier League team West Ham United and eSports team Ninjas in Pyjamas. Growth Ahead: One of Super Group's biggest pushes is to expand into the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting market. The company has entered into an agreement with Digital Gaming Corporation for the rights to 10 U.S. states. Among the 10 states are Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa, which have all legalized online sports betting. The first U.S. bet under the partnership was taken in March. Super Group and Digital Gaming Corporation are working to add additional licenses outside the initial 10 states. Additional growth could come from mergers and acquisitions, according to the company’s presentation. The company will look to add companies with high value technology stacks, and business-to-consumer online casino and sports betting companies. Related Link: 6 Sports SPACs To Consider For Your Investing Playbook Financials: At close of the SPAC deal, Super Group will be debt free and have over $200 million in cash. The company had net gaming revenue of $1.1 billion in 2020 and EBTIDA of $259 million on a pro forma basis. Revenue in 2020 was split with 48% in the Americas, 21% in Europe, 12% in Africa and 18% in other regions. Super Group is estimating net gaming revenue of $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 and $1.8 billion in fiscal 2022. EBITDA estimates are $350 million in fiscal 2021 and $420 million in fiscal 2022. Super Group is estimating compounded annual revenue growth of 23.1% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2022 compared to 20.2% for Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) and 50.9% for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Super Group has EBITDA margins of 23.6%, beating Flutter’s 21.3% and the negative 23.1% from DraftKings. The SPAC deal values Super Group at 2.6x estimated fiscal 2022 revenue. Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings shares trade at 4.8x and 14.9x this valuation respectively. Price Action: Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp closed at $9.83 on Friday. Photo by Macau Photo Agency on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Recap: SPAC Activity Slows Down With 3 Deals And No Offerings'Captain America 4' Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

    The United States is ramping up natural gas production in a big way, and is set to grow to a new record in 2020

  • Elon Musk Will Host Saturday Night Live. That Might Just Matter To the Stock.

    (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show will be must-watch TV, but is there any (TSLA) (TSLA) stock angle to the show? While it’s more free advertising for Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures, the overall impact on the stock should be small.

  • China’s Economy Continues Booming After Record First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery.That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory. Some of the strength this month may be exaggerated by the comparison with April 2020, when the country was still struggling to recover and reopen after a lockdown to contain the world’s first coronavirus cases.Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month in a survey of more than 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc., with the rise in expectations pointing to even stronger performance in the current quarter compared to the first three months of the year.“Export-oriented SMEs continued to outperform domestically-focused SMEs, with faster production and higher output price gains,” according to the Standard Chartered’s economists Lan Shen and Ding Shuang. “The services sector is catching up at a faster pace, driven by the transport and logistics, IT, and commercial services industries, while the catering and accommodation sectors remain sluggish.”The improvement in services was due to the “removal of restrictive measures and vaccine rollout,” they wrote in a report. “While export demand stayed resilient, domestic demand also started to pick up.”Three Reasons to Believe in the Boom on Bloomberg Trade TrackerThe strength of overseas demand can be seen in South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of the month, which jumped more than 45% compared to the same period a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2011.Global demand has driven up commodity costs, boosting factory-gate inflation in China to its highest since 2017, according to Bloomberg Economics’ price tracker. Copper prices approached the nine-year highs reached in February, while steel futures in China reached new peaks even as rebar stockpiles shrank slightly.China’s stock market moved higher in April, with the benchmark index of 300 mainland companies bouncing back to levels above 5,100.Home sales continued to grow in the month, although the pace was less robust than in March. Regulators have been trying to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market, with buyers using property to hedge against inflation. Car sales growth in the same period slowed slightly.Early IndicatorsBloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month)Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen)Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tons). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demandCopper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric ton)South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change)Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change)Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered PlcPassenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car AssociationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.