Plymouth's 52 Stafford Hotel up for sale. Here's what we know.

The exterior of the closed 52 Stafford as seen, December 2023, Monday, February 5, 2024, in Plymouth, Wis.

PLYMOUTH — The historic 52 Stafford hotel, restaurant and Irish pub in Plymouth is up for sale.

The hotel’s future was uncertain a few weeks ago, as property owner and Harp & Eagle Limited owner Rip O’Dwanny said he was considering several plans. He owned the hotel for more than 45 years.

The future use of the property is uncertain.

52 Stafford closed at the end of December as a result of financial strains, according to Jessica Bumbard-Kinch, who served as co-owner and president of Four Crowns Limited, the company that operated the business. The property operated as a hotel since 1892.

ABCM appoints new Executive Director: Sheboygan's Above & Beyond Children's Museum has appointed Cate Tinker its next executive director

Harp & Eagle Limited own several other Irish inns and pubs across Wisconsin — St. Brendan’s Irish Inn & Pub in Green Bay, County Clare Irish Inn & Pub in Milwaukee and Ashling on the Lough Irish Pub in Kenosha.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: 52 Stafford Irish hotel and pub up for sale in Plymouth