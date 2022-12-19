U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Plywood Market by Type, Application, Uses Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plywood Market by Type (Hardwood and Softwood), Application (Construction and Industrial), Uses Type (New Construction and Rehabilitation), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global plywood market size is projected to grow from USD 54.2 billion in 2022 to USD 73.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%, between 2022 and 2027.

The hardwood segment is one of the fastest-growing type segments during the forecast period.

Based on type, the hardwood segment is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments whereas softwood is the largest segment during the forecast period. Hardwood plywood offers a robust, reasonably priced, and ethically produced alternative. Softwood plywood is often used for industrial and construction projects, while Hardwood plywood is typically utilized for items like furniture and cabinets.

Softwood plywood is available in different grades for various applications. Softwood plywood in home construction exists in addition to roofs, walls, and flooring. Plywood is frequently used to cover soffits and eaves. Certain types of plywood, most notably T-111 siding, a grooved sheet product designed to resemble reverse board and batten siding, are produced expressly as siding products.

The rehabilitation segment in uses type is expected to hold the highest growth during the forecast period.

The rehabilitation of buildings is one of the areas with a growing market in multifarious countries, especially in large urban centers where there is a low inventory of land available for new construction. The building rehabilitation and maintenance market is one of the most important economic sectors in construction, especially in the most developed societies.

For instance, Europe is one of the prominent rehabilitation and maintenance markets due to its old infrastructural design. In the United States, this sector also accounts for an important fraction of the construction market.

In addition, there are many other factors that indicate that the rehabilitation market has high growth potential in many countries: the growing social awareness that preservation and enjoyment of the building heritage have acquired, the favorable prospects offered in certain areas by the cultural sector as an engine for activity (cultural tourism), the progressive aging of existing housing, and so forth.

Asia Pacific water storage systems market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for a share of 77.0% of the plywood market in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value during the forecast period. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, and global shift of consumption and production capacity from the developed markets to the emerging markets in the region are the factors leading to the growth of the plywood market in the Asia Pacific.

China is the key market in the region, consuming more than half of the demand for plywood. The market in the region is mainly driven by the presence of a large number of leading global plywood companies. China's wood and wood products industry has a huge influence on the worldwide market as the world's second-largest wood importer (after the United States) and largest wood product exporter. The annual use of wood is expected to be 550-600 million m3, with building, decorating, paper production, and wood processing (furniture, wood flooring, wood-based panels, and so on) being the main consumers. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), new dwelling starts fell 11.4 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, and fell even worse in the first four months of 2022, falling 28.4 percent.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Plywood Market
4.2 Plywood Market, by Use Type
4.3 Plywood Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Countries
4.4 Asia-Pacific Plywood Market, by Application and Country, 2021
4.5 Plywood Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Capacity Expansions due to Increasing Demand
5.2.1.2 Significant Growth of Furniture Industry Leading to Rising Demand for Plywood
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Plywood in Asia-Pacific due to Growing Building & Construction Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 and Global Economic Crisis
5.2.2.2 Increase in Use of Multiple Byproducts at Economical Cost
5.2.2.3 Gradual Shift in Demand and Production Capacities to Emerging Economies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Establishing Authenticity Through Various Certifications
5.2.3.2 Increase in Public-Private Partnerships to Offer Future Revenue Growth Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Price Fluctuations and Trade War Between Us and China
5.2.4.2 Low Product Differentiation
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Average Pricing Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Case Study 1:
5.10.1.1 Title: Roof Decking: Plywood Vs Osb
5.10.2 Case Study 2:
5.10.2.1 Title: Hanson Plywood Case Study - Quality Matters
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2023
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Plywood Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardwood
6.2.1 Utility for High-Traffic Applications Such as Flooring and Furniture
6.3 Softwood
6.3.1 Structural Applications in Building Sector

7 Plywood Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Construction
7.2.1 Roofing
7.2.1.1 Major Component in Construction
7.2.2 Subflooring
7.2.2.1 Extremely Stable Wood Material
7.2.3 Wall Sheathing
7.2.3.1 Provides Strength and Rigidity
7.2.4 Sliding
7.2.4.1 Quick and Ease of Access
7.2.5 Finish Flooring
7.2.5.1 Provides an Advantage Over Hardwood
7.2.6 Other Construction Applications
7.2.6.1 Interior Wall Coverings
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Material Handling Products
7.3.1.1 Optimal Material Handling Solutions
7.3.2 Transport Equipment
7.3.2.1 Resistant to Cracking, Breaking, Shrinkage, Twisting, and Warping
7.3.3 Other Industrial Applications
7.3.3.1 Additional Strength and Protection

8 Plywood Market, by Use Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 New Construction
8.2.1 Economic Recovery and Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies to Drive New Construction Segment
8.3 Rehabilitation
8.3.1 Sustainability and Aging Infrastructure Expected to Drive Growth

9 Plywood Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2021
10.2.1 Stars
10.2.2 Emerging Leaders
10.2.3 Participants
10.2.4 Pervasive Players
10.3 Sme Matrix, 2021
10.3.1 Responsive Companies
10.3.2 Progressive Companies
10.3.3 Starting Blocks
10.3.4 Dynamic Companies
10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.5 Business Strategy Excellence
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking
10.7 Market Share Analysis
10.8 Market Ranking Analysis
10.9 Revenue Analysis
10.10 Competitive Scenario
10.10.1 Market Evaluation Framework
10.10.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.11 Strategic Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Georgia-Pacific LLC
11.1.2 Boise Cascade Company
11.1.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.
11.1.4 Upm-Kymmene Oyj
11.1.5 Sveza Forest Ltd.
11.1.6 Austral Plywoods Pty Ltd.
11.1.7 Potlatchdeltic Corporation
11.1.8 Greenply Industries
11.1.9 Metsa Wood (Metsaliitto Cooperative)
11.1.10 Century Plyboards Ltd.
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Austin Plywood
11.2.2 Latvijas Finieris As
11.2.3 Kitply Industries Limited
11.2.4 Kajaria Plywood Pvt. Ltd.
11.2.5 Merino Industries Limited
11.2.6 Globe Panel Industries
11.2.7 Uniply Industries Ltd.
11.2.8 Duroply Industries Limited
11.2.9 Ufp Industries, Inc.
11.2.10 Murphy Plywood
11.2.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
11.2.12 Royomartin
11.2.13 Formwood Industries
11.2.14 Archela Contrachapados Sl
11.2.15 Miraluz Industry and Wood Ltda.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55bwm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plywood-market-by-type-application-uses-type-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301706136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

