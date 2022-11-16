U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,967.85
    -23.88 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.62
    +3.70 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,211.96
    -146.45 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.25
    -30.96 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.35
    -2.57 (-2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7230
    -0.0760 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5680
    +0.2900 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,522.43
    -479.86 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.23
    -10.65 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

PM Consulting Group Ranks No. 2 in Baltimore Business Journal’s Fast 50 List for 2022

PM Consulting Group
·1 min read
PM Consulting Group
PM Consulting Group

Ranking Demonstrates PMCG’s Continued Status at the Top of the List

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has been named to the 2022 Baltimore Business Journal’s (BBJ’s) Fast 50-Fastest Growing Private Companies.

PMCG ranks No. 2 based on three-year revenue growth. The Fast 50 rankings were revealed at an in-person event on Nov. 1, 2022.

The company attributes its growth to the successful expansion of its capabilities in federal healthcare and international development. PMCG added expertise to extend mission-critical services in clinical support, digital transformation, and process operations, as well as global economic development and democratic governance.

“PMCG has had consistent growth since our founding in 2008,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Our talented team has an unwavering desire to continue along this path. We genuinely believe in our work and its importance to our customers’ missions.”

PMCG continues to grow and recently welcomed several new senior executive team members. The company plans to further expand services with financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy
Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group
(505) 379-3476
ebrohy@spirecomm.com


Recommended Stories

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    ZIM (ZIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.11% and 7.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions.

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Why Nio Shares Plunged Today

    Nio expected a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter, but there are signs that plan could falter.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Marijuana Legalization Could Be Bad News for Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands

    Marijuana legalization in the U.S. has been a hot topic of late as there's growing excitement about the possibility that significant reform will take place in the industry. A couple of companies that are eager to enter the U.S. pot market include Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Having access to the world's largest pot market would be a huge opportunity for these businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 3 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • FTX Latest: Contagion Spreads to Genesis, Winklevosses’ Gemini

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto brokerage Genesis is suspending redemptions at its lending business after facing what it described as “abnormal withdrawal requests” in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis’ lenders include Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers. Gemini said it has paused withdrawals on its lending program. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to M

  • Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Annaly Capital primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) that are guaranteed by the federal government.

  • Target posts huge earnings miss as consumers pull back

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Target.

  • What's Going On With Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock strongly correlates to interest rates. More specifically, its prospects are inversely related to changing interest rates. Upstart's management detailed why revenue is slowing amid rising interest rates in its third-quarter earnings call.

  • Micron to scale back production of memory chips in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron cutting back on the production of memory chips in 2023 following turmoil within the tech space.

  • These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Here's Why Coinbase Stock Was Crushed on Wednesday

    The opportunity is there for Coinbase and its ecosystem to be viewed as a better place for doing crypto business.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has emerged as one of the few winners in big tech this year. A company running on IBM mainframes, like 45 of the top 50 banks, are going to continue to run on IBM mainframes for the foreseeable future. IBM's cloud services are also pervasive in the largest of organizations.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    I've learned the hard way that higher-yielding dividend stocks can be higher risk. These companies typically pay out a large percentage of their cash to investors via dividends. That leaves less room for error if market conditions deteriorate, potentially forcing them to reduce their lucrative payouts.

  • Subdued Growth No Barrier To AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Price

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Insiders in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) are down 59% on their US$1.1m purchase despite recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$1.1m worth of Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as...

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.