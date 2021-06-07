U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,228.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,587.00
    -29.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,847.25
    +43.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,320.30
    +2.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.95
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3840
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,456.25
    -3,231.03 (-8.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.63
    -84.83 (-8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,015.55
    -3.69 (-0.01%)
     
PM Johnson tells Macron UK and EU need to find solution to N. Ireland protocol

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that the United Kingdom and the European Union need to find a solution to the so-called Northern Irish Brexit protocol.

"On the Northern Ireland protocol, the Prime Minister stressed that both the UK and the EU have a responsibility to find solutions to address the issues with the Protocol," a spokesman for Johnson said after the call between the leaders. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Editing by Chris Reese)

