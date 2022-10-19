U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

PMB Announces Promotion of Jake Dinnen to Partner and Executive Vice President, Development

·3 min read

As Partner | Executive Vice President, Development, Jake Dinnen will continue to be a driver in PMB's evolution and growth.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care announced the promotion of Jake Dinnen, effective 9/1/2022, to Partner | Executive Vice President, Development. In his new role, Jake Dinnen will continue to be a driver of PMB's evolution and growth by focusing on building client relationships, leading development projects, and supporting the overall strategy and execution of PMB.

PMB Announces Promotion of Jake Dinnen to Partner and Executive Vice President, Development

Jake Dinnen joined PMB in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Development. His 20+-year career has been focused solely on healthcare real estate development where he has been responsible for the development, leasing, project management and acquisition of more than 3.5 million square feet of medical office properties in over 15 states. "We're excited to welcome Jake to the partnership. He has already made outstanding contributions and added tremendous value to the PMB platform and we're even more excited about what the future holds," says Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner | President of PMB.

"I am excited to apply my skills to PMB to help make the organization as successful as possible," said Jake Dinnen. "It is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to reinforcing PMB's reputation as the leading healthcare real estate developer."

"Jake joining PMB was a significant addition to our brand, current platform, and future vision. He's added significant value to our offering and capabilities and joining our partnership is a great milestone for PMB as we continue to execute on all aspects of our vision," said Jake Rohe, Managing Partner | SVP, Development. "His experience, dedication, work ethic and commitment to PMB's evolution ideally position Jake for continued success in his new role as Partner | EVP, Development at PMB."

"Jake has been a phenomenal addition to our team since joining in May of 2018," says Ben Ryan, Managing Partner | CFO. "He quickly established himself as a leader in our organization and his relationships with decision makers at various hospital systems has helped our organization grow. His experience in all aspects of the development process has been invaluable. We are lucky to have him on our team and I look forward to our partnership moving forward."

Jake Dinnen received his Bachelor of Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He has also received certifications in Project Management and Real Estate Finance, Investment and Development from the University of San Diego and Organizational Leadership from Cornell University.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change, and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog https://pmbllc.com/pmb-announces-promotion-of-jake-dinnen-to-partner-and-executive-vice-president-development/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmb-announces-promotion-of-jake-dinnen-to-partner-and-executive-vice-president-development-301653992.html

SOURCE PMB

