U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,802.65
    -25.46 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,966.36
    -194.47 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,520.87
    -95.33 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.78
    -1.13 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0047 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0270 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0146 (-1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3090
    +0.6460 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,525.15
    -2,080.60 (-10.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.81
    -18.89 (-4.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.43
    -7.71 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

PMB Announces Promotion of Jake Rohe to Managing Partner and President

·3 min read

Former Partner | SVP Development, Jake Rohe, transitions to Managing Partner | President in the latest evolution of PMB's leadership.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB, a leading, purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer across the continuum of care, continues to demonstrate its commitment to elevating the healthcare experience with the promotion of a senior leader, Jake Rohe, to Managing Partner | President.

JakPMB Announces Promotion of Jake Rohe to Managing Partner, President-Finale Rohe
JakPMB Announces Promotion of Jake Rohe to Managing Partner, President-Finale Rohe

Former Partner | SVP Development, Jake Rohe, transitions to Managing Partner | President in the latest evolution of PMB

After playing a leading role in the development for the company as a Partner for the past 10 years, Jake will be promoted to President and Mark Toothacre, former President, will transition to a new title as Managing Partner | CEO. Jake's promotion and the new titles formally recognize what has been the de facto PMB management structure for many years. The moves come at a time of record growth for PMB as the company continues to develop across the continuum of care. PMB's evolution and commitment to its leadership team and internal capabilities enables the firm to continue to execute its business plan, partnerships, and capabilities across the continuum of care.

Jake Rohe has been a driving force behind evolving the PMB brand into a nationally recognized healthcare real estate developer. "Jake is a skilled healthcare real estate professional who is constantly looking for ways to improve both PMB and himself. Jake's skills and industry-wide reputation provide exceptional value to PMB. Jake is also highly respected by our clients, industry partners and our competitors. Jake's leadership, vision and contributions have helped set PMB's successful course over his eighteen-year career," says Mark Toothacre, Managing Partner | CEO.

"This is a really exciting time for our company and I'm lucky to get the opportunity to continue to evolve PMB's brand with my colleagues and our partners. There are so many people and partnerships that have played a role in PMB's success over the course of our 51-year history. It's a tremendous opportunity and an equally great responsibility to be stepping into this role at PMB. We're fortunate to have some of the highest-quality projects and partnerships in the country and we feel like we're just getting started. Our strategies will continue to evolve to deliver value to the continuum of care, but our principles and core values will remain unchanged. I couldn't be more excited for the future of the company alongside my PMB colleagues and partners, Mark Toothacre, Ben Ryan, and Jake Dinnen," says Jake Rohe, Managing Partner | President.

On the heels of this sustained success, PMB will continue its intentional executive team succession plan by transitioning Mark Toothacre, Jake Rohe and Ben Ryan to Managing Partners. In addition, Jake Dinnen has been promoted to Partner. All four individuals are strong, purpose-driven leaders and have continuously brought value and innovation to the business.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer. PMB is a committed, multidisciplinary team of forward-thinkers and problem-solvers from every field, united by a shared purpose: elevating the healthcare experience by developing and managing healing spaces that make a positive difference in people's lives. PMB is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities, and parking structures. PMB has developed over 115 facilities to date representing approximately 6 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 70 medical facilities comprising over 5.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog https://pmbllc.com/pmb-announces-promotion-of-jake-rohe-to-managing-partner-and-president/

PMB - Healthcare Real Estate Developer (PRNewsfoto/PMB)
PMB - Healthcare Real Estate Developer (PRNewsfoto/PMB)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmb-announces-promotion-of-jake-rohe-to-managing-partner-and-president-301672507.html

SOURCE PMB

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Instead, look for companies whose businesses you feel confident will command strong earnings growth well into the future. Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) just reported third-quarter results that beat top-line analyst estimates but came up just short on adjusted earnings. Trailing-12-month U.S. revenue crossed the $1 billion revenue for the first time ever, a 64% compound annual growth from the same point in 2019 when Palantir generated just $253 million.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]

  • Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x

    The stock's low price provides a comfortable entry point for new investors -- or a larger position.

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the copper market and its recent trends, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is one of the main drivers in the global economy due to its vast […]

  • Crypto sell-off sparked by FTX’s agreement to Binance buyout

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.

  • Plug Power Missed Sales Estimates By a Mile. Wall Street Isn’t Worried.

    The hydrogen fuel-cell technology company reported a third-quarter per share loss of 30 cents from $188.6 million in sales.

  • 2 Terrible Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

    The Facebook parent wiped roughly $750 billion off its market cap over the last year as its bet on the metaverse so far has flopped, and its advertising business was clipped by Apple's ad-tracking changes and competition from TikTok. Looking at Meta's recent earnings report, it's obvious what the problem is.

  • Meta to Cut Over 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFThe reductions, equal to a

  • Here's My Formula for Investing in Gilead Sciences

    We reviewed the charts of Gilead Sciences on Oct. 4 and wrote that we "like the current look of the charts and indicators. Traders could go long GILD on strength above $68 and above $72. Our price target is $81 for now.

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 1.33%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Hecla Mining (HL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Hecla Mining (HL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 12.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • FTSE and Wall Street stocks head lower amid midterm election race

    The pound continued to climb on reports that the UK and EU were near a breakthrough about trade rules around the Northern Ireland border.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)?

    While R1 RCM Inc. ( NASDAQ:RCM ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price...

  • CDPQ and Finalta Capital support Lion Electric's growth strategy with $30-million bespoke financing

    Finalta Capital, one of Canada's largest private debt funds, CDPQ, a global investment group, and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced the closing of an agreement for a new credit facility for Lion funded equally by CDPQ and Finalta Capital.