PMB Technology Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM989.6m (down 16% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM45.2m (down 59% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.6% (down from 9.3% in FY 2022).

EPS: RM0.032 (down from RM0.094 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PMB Technology Berhad EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 10%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 113%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.4% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 2.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that PMB Technology Berhad is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 3 of those can't be ignored...

