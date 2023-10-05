PMB Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PMBTECH) investors will be pleased with their enviable 445% return over the last three years

While PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 443% in that time. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

PMB Technology Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 24% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 76% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 128.19.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on PMB Technology Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered PMB Technology Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for PMB Technology Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 445%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in PMB Technology Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 26%, against a market gain of about 9.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 37%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PMB Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for PMB Technology Berhad (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

