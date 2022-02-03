PMCF Advises Watterson in Its Sale Transaction With Highview Capital

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Watterson ("the Company") in a sale transaction with Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview").

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Watterson is a national facility services provider focused on emergency and disaster response, surplus property and facilities management, property redevelopment, and environmental services. Over the last 20 years, Watterson has built a strong base of long-term corporate clients, including leading retail and commercial workspaces brands. Through the Company's network of more than 1,000 vetted in-house and third-party service providers across the United States and Canada, Watterson has established a reputation for its best-in-class customer service and industry-leading response times.

"I founded Watterson with the goal of providing an unmatched service offering in the facility management space," said Billy Watterson, founder of Watterson. "This deal is a reflection of our team's hard work and how far we've come as an established partner of choice to customers across the country. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are thrilled to partner with the Highview team."

"At Watterson, our vision is to anticipate and respond to our customers' needs consistently, honestly, and urgently," said Steve Peldiak, Chief Executive Officer of Watterson. "The Watterson team has unsurpassed experience in our industry, leading with our ethos of doing 'Whatever It Takes' to support our clients' needs. Importantly, the Highview team values this commitment as much as we do and recognizes that it truly differentiates us. We are excited to join forces with a firm whose partnership will enable us to create an even stronger value proposition for our customers."

"We are extremely impressed with the Watterson management team and their vision to further grow and scale," said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital. "Watterson has demonstrated continued growth due to its best-in-class service and response times, resulting in national recognition from blue-chip customers. With extensive experience in the facilities management sector, our team at Highview is well-positioned to support Watterson in its next chapter. We look forward to partnering with the leadership team to invest in the business for the future, including scaling customer relationships, growing national end market and service coverage, and executing on strategic acquisitions."

Watterson selected PMCF to serve as the exclusive financial advisor and investment banker for the transaction. "PMCF's impressive expertise and in-depth knowledge within our sector was evident throughout the entire process and played a vital role in us achieving our transaction objectives," said Billy Watterson. "Matt and his team did an outstanding job finding the right partner for Watterson, solidifying that we made the right decision to hire PMCF as our M&A advisor. We highly recommend PMCF to any organization considering a transaction."

The transaction closed in December 2021. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Highview. Harden Law, LLC and GTC Law Group PC & Affiliates served as the legal advisors to Watterson.

About Watterson

Watterson provides facility management, environmental and emergency and disaster response services to a national base of blue-chip customers. Watterson is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and serves blue-chip customers across the country. For more information, visit www.wattersonefm.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, California, providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

About PMCF

PMCF is a client-centric middle-market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity-owned companies worldwide. We combine our expansive industry and transactional expertise with highly engaged, senior-level bankers to create tailored solutions for all our clients. PMCF helps clients meet their sale, acquisition, financing, and strategic growth objectives through a broad range of services, including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, transaction planning, and strategic advisory. We have dedicated professionals focused on plastics & packaging, business & technology services, industrials, healthcare, and consumer & retail industries. Please visit pmcf.com to learn more.

