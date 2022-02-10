U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,587.18
    +65.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,768.06
    +305.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,490.37
    +295.92 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.50
    +38.13 (+1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.05
    +0.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.50
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5800
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,140.26
    -95.11 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.35
    +28.64 (+2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,846.59
    +266.72 (+0.97%)
     

PMMA Microspheres Market to Grow by USD 98.23 million | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PMMA microspheres market report by Technavio infers that the increasing use in the pharmaceutical, life science, and medical industry is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 98.23 million from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled PMMA Microspheres Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled PMMA Microspheres Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The PMMA microspheres market covers the following areas:

PMMA Microspheres Market Sizing
PMMA Microspheres Market Forecast
PMMA Microspheres Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Comindex SA, Cospheric LLC, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., Imperial Microspheres, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Microbeads AS, Microchem, Phosphorex Inc., and Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the real estate industry owing to the increased demand for long-lasting plastic goods from the construction, automotive, and electronics industries. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China, Japan, and Austria will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the PMMA Microspheres Market

  • Market Driver:

PMMA microspheres have high biocompatibility, which allows them to be employed in the life sciences and medical industries. Meanwhile, PMMA microspheres of medical-grade feature smooth, spherical, and tiny structures that are not easily absorbed by the body. They are used to aid in the natural creation of human collagen, which enables the repair and restoration of the long-term structural integrity of spinal disc defects. Artificial bone cement based on PMMA microspheres is also commonly utilized in orthopedic treatment because of its excellent mechanical qualities.

  • Market Trend:

PMMA microspheres are used in cosmetics and toiletries as cosmetic ingredients. They are injected into the skin to permanently minimize wrinkles or scars and increase light-scattering qualities. Hence, expansion in the cosmetics sector is projected to fuel the demand for PMMA microspheres during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polycarbonate Market in China by End-user and Resin Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

PMMA Microspheres Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 98.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.99

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Canada, Austria, and Czech Republic

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Comindex SA, Cospheric LLC, EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd., HEYO ENTERPRISES Co. Ltd., Imperial Microspheres, Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Microbeads AS, Microchem, Phosphorex Inc., and Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmma-microspheres-market-to-grow-by-usd-98-23-million--technavio-301476553.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC Expanding Hedge Fund Business to Draw Asia Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is building its business of financing hedge funds and family offices, as Europe’s largest lender looks to boost growth at its Asian wealth division.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Inflation Data Risk Pushing

  • Samsung Ends Note and Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle IPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is making the biggest change to its smartphone strategy in years by reorganizing around its big-selling Galaxy S and foldable Galaxy Z series of devices. The company plans to discontinue its Note lineup of stylus-equipped phones and instead distribute that capability across its portfolio while pushing premium foldables in its challenge to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsA

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMus

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Fed may pause rate hikes on inflation, growth data, strategist says

    Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy, andKevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income Co-CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the markets on Feb. 9.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • MGM shares up on positive earnings report, international expansion plans

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for MGM.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but shares popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.