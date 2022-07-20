U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

PMMA Microspheres Market size worth $ 144.10 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The rise in the demand from sectors like electronics and semiconductor, healthcare, polymer and industrial coatings, and other industries is projected to boost the PMMA Microspheres Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “PMMA Microspheres Market” By Technology (Solvent Borne, Water-Borne), By End-User (Paint And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the PMMA Microspheres Market size was valued at USD 139.55 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 144.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=256224

Browse in-depth TOC onPMMA Microspheres Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global PMMA Microspheres Market Overview

The increase in demand for PMMA microspheres within the cosmetic trade is one of the main factors driving the world PMMA Microspheres Market growth. The increasing applications of PMMA microspheres in paint & coatings, and 3D printing inks are tributary to the expansion of the global PMMA microspheres trade. PMMA microsphere conjointly called acrylic glass is a clear thermoplastic glass that is widely used as a cosmetic additive, lightweight diffusion agent, anti-blocking agent, matting agent, ink & rubber additive, and others. PMMA microspheres are synthesized from methyl radical methacrylate chemical compounds and supply high impact resistance, heat resistance, strength, and flexural strength, because of that it is widely employed in varied industries like bioscience & medical specialty, and private care & cosmetics.

One of the main drivers for the PMMA Microspheres Market is the growth of end-use industries. PMMA microspheres are wide employed in varied end-use industries like cosmetics, medical, displays, and paints & coatings. One of the main applications of the PMMA microspheres is the medical trade. There is an increasing demand for PMMA microspheres for medical applications due to the magnified disbursement within the attention sector by governments of assorted countries. PMMA offers a selected combination of high optical clarity and transparency and high mechanical strength. alternative materials give either optical clarity or mechanical strength. They fail within the competition whereby this specific combination is required.

Key Developments

  • In January 2020, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. and a research group have jointly developed a coating material that is expected to add antibacterial and antiviral effects to the surfaces of various materials.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd (Japan), Dynea AS (Norway), HEYO (Taiwan), Imperial Microspheres (US), Cospheric LLC (US), Microchem (Switzerland), Lab261 (US), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan), Kobo Products Inc. (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan), Trinseo (US), and Microbeads AS (Norway).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global PMMA Microspheres Market On the basis of Technology, End-User, and Geography.

  • PMMA Microspheres Market, By Technology

    • Solvent Borne

    • Water-Borne

    • Others

  • PMMA Microspheres Market, By End-User

    • Paint & Coatings

    • Personal Care & Cosmetics

    • Life Science and Biomedical

    • Electronics

    • Others

  • PMMA Microspheres Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Microspheres Market By Type (Hollow Microspheres, Solid Microspheres), By Raw Material (Glass Microspheres, Metallic Microspheres, Ceramic Microspheres, Fly ASH Microspheres), By Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Life Science And Biotechnology, Paints And Coatings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Catalyst Carrier Market By Product Type (Ceramics, Activated Carbon), By Shape/Composition (Spheres, Porous), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Petrochemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymer Clay Market By Product (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Polymeric Microsphere Market By Product (Material Product Type), By Application (Displays, Coatings, Cosmetics, Medical, 3D Printing Inks, Films), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Modified Atmosphere Packaging Manufacturers preserving food via gas barrier

Visualize PMMA Microspheres Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE – Verified Market Research®


