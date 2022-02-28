U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,318.75
    -61.25 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    -415.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,991.00
    -189.50 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.90
    -27.10 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    +4.05 (+4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.80
    +22.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.45 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    +2.67 (+8.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,308.58
    -1,129.51 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.07
    +3.96 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.37
    -91.09 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

PMMA Resin Markets in North America & Europe by Form, Grade, and Application 2017-2021 & 2030F - Cast Acrylic Sheets to Account for 22% Share of the Extruded Sheets Segment by 2030

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market

North America &amp; Europe PMMA Resin Market
North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market, By Form, By Grade, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market held a market value of USD 1,796.74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,877.01 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 479.33 million units of PMMA Resin were sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) in electronic devices. Furthermore, increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, emergence of bio-based PMMA are providing opportunities to market players for growth in the market.

Despite the driving factors, availability of low cost substitutes and negative impact on the environment are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PMMA resin for medical applications experienced a positive growth due to high demand for medical and healthcare goods during the pandemic.

Increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field

PMMA resins are biocompatible and they are resistant to temperature stress, chemical reactions, human tissue, and bioprocesses. It is used as a bone cement for filling the gaps between bones and implants. This material is apt for the procedure due to its simple and biocompatible to polymerize within a hospital environment. It is also used in applications such as diagnostics, incubator, and dental, among others. Hence, increasing application of PMMA resins in medical field is also expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview

The North America & Europe PMMA Resin market is segmented into form, grade, and application.

By Form

  • Extruded Sheet

  • Cast Acrylic Sheet

  • Pellets

  • Beads

  • Others

The extruded sheet segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to its various advantages, such as good surface quality, clarity, easy maintenance, colour range, easy fabrication, and easy maintenance, among others. The cast acrylic sheet segment's market size is approximately 18% of the extruded sheet's market size in 2021 and this share is estimated to reach 22% by 2030.

By Grade

  • General Purpose Grade

  • Optical Grade

  • High Impact Grade

  • Heat Resistance Grade

The general purpose grade segment's volume is anticipated to witness the growth rate of 6.9% over the forecast period owing to its various application areas. The high impact grade's volume is estimated to surpass 200 million tonnes by 2029.

By Application

  • Signs & Displays

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Electronics

  • Lighting Fixtures

  • Medical

  • Others

The signs and displays segment is expected to account for a market share of more than 25% owing to the growing demand for use in marketing communications. Within this segment, the signage segment's market volume is anticipated to surpass a volume of 119.6 million tonnes by 2030 with a growth rate of 4.94%. Automotive segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.32% owing to increasing usage of PMMA in vehicles.

Regional Overview

By region, the market is divided into Europe and North America. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share of more than 52% owing to the growing investment and development in the region for manufacturing vehicles and other products with eco-friendly as well as efficient materials. The Europe region is expected to grow owing to the presence of a variety of manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin market include RTP Company, The Ensinger Group, Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC, Clax Italia, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Asia Form Pioneers, Evonik Industries AG, Ineos Nova, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is more than 37%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, BASF launched Elastollan, a sustainable and high-performance drop-in solution for premium synthetic leather applications. These applications included automotive, furniture, and fashion consumables, among others.

The market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the North America & Europe PMMA Resin Market?

  • What is the cost of PMMA Resin?

  • Who are the top producers of PMMA Resin?

  • Which are the top importing and exporting countries in North America and Europe in 2019?

  • What is the PMMA Resin capacity, by region?

Companies Profiled

  • RTP Company

  • The Ensinger Group

  • Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC

  • Clax Italia

  • Dow Chemicals

  • BASF SE

  • Arkema SA

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Asia Form Pioneers

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Ineos Nova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9u8oqk

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • Viatris to contribute its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 billion, shares jump 4% premarket

    Viatris Inc. , the company formed by the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc. unit Upjohn in 2020, said Monday it has reached an agreement to combine its biosimilars portfolio with Biocon Biologics Ltd. for up to $3.335 billion. The company said the move is the first in a planned series of asset sales that could generate pretax proceeds of up to $6 billion by the end of 2023, as it moves to reshape its business. Under the terms of the deal, Viatris will receive $2 billion in cash upfront, and $1 bill

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysSpr

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Sanctions Squeeze Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Russia refuses to open stock market as sanctions hammer FTSE 100 - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.2pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled as President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.