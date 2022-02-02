U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.84
    +30.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,563.70
    +158.46 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,365.85
    +19.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.75
    -17.99 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    +0.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3940
    -0.2880 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,489.71
    -1,048.73 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.76
    -22.71 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

PMP MANAGEMENT RECOGNIZED NATIONALLY AS A 2022 TOP WORKPLACE

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC./PMP Management LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management company offering exceptional services across four states, was recognized as a 2022 National Top Workplace. PMP was also recently named one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Orange County Business Journal in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Property Management Professionals LLC.)

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employer recognition program, powered by Energage, which seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. The Top Workplaces program honors organizations that value competitive compensation and benefits, and a work/life balance where employees can grow.

"I am incredibly proud that PMP has been named a National Top Workplace," says PMP President & CEO Brad Watson. "Being recognized nationally for this distinguished award is a testament to our talented, hard-working team, and the unique company culture we have collectively cultivated over the years. Together we have fostered a dynamic, supportive, and rewarding workplace for all employees to grow, both personally and professionally."

PMP was founded with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style. This award further display's PMP's commitment to putting its people first.

ABOUT PMP MANAGEMENT
PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. Over the past 13 years, PMP has grown to nine Divisions in four States, employing nearly 250 full-time employees while staying true to their local connection to the communities they serve by operating in a client-first, boutique-style fashion. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients range in size and type from 2,300 unit single-family home master-planned communities to full-service high-rise condominium associations with food and beverage and athletic facility components.

Contact: Patrick Leahy
(585) 953-0201
Patrick.leahy@ap-team.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmp-management-recognized-nationally-as-a-2022-top-workplace-301474056.html

SOURCE Property Management Professionals LLC.

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Ti

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Sullivan Auto Group confirms sale of dealership assets

    Sullivan Auto Group, which in recent years was one of the largest private companies in the Sacramento region, has sold its four regional dealerships, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

  • Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview: eCommerce Business Will Take Center Stage

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21. Macy's digital business has impressed enough to attract potential suitors. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 30, Macy's digital sales increased 19% versus the same time last year.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Pump More Oil Amid Supply Concerns

    The producers agreed to a small, planned increase in output amid soaring oil prices, with concerns over supply heightened due to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • TD Ameritrade Salesforce to Begin Advising on Schwab Products

    Charles Schwab's "dual registration" system will allow TD sales reps to sell Schwab products and migrate assets, while the company considers finding a partner to offer access to alternative investments.

  • OPEC+ Agrees on Another Gradual Oil-Output Hike for March

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted oil production, yet the group’s increasingly obvious struggles to fulfill its supply pledges left markets fearful of a potential shortfall. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — th