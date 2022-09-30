U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,385.46
    -53.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Voluntary NYSE Delisting

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp.
·3 min read

Contact:   Timothy Foufas
                                                                                                                             Co-President & Secretary

                        For further information please visit
                                                                                                            www.pmv-consumer.com

Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PMVC) (“PMV” or the “Company”) announced today that it has given formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common stock and warrants (collectively, the “common stock”) from the NYSE.  Following the delisting from the NYSE, we expect to provide liquidity to PMV’s shareholders by listing PMV common stock on the OTC markets.  PMV plans on filing a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about October 10, 2022.  The last day of trading in PMV’s common stock on the NYSE will be on or about October 20, 2022, when the Form 25 takes effect.

PMV has filed an application for its common stock to be quoted on the OTC markets, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.  PMV will continue to provide information to its stockholders and take such actions to enable a trading market in its common stock to exist.  There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make a market in the common stock and that trading of the common stock will continue on the OTC markets or otherwise or that the Company will continue to provide information sufficient to enable brokers to provide quotes for its common stock.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) believes that the decision to delist the common stock from the NYSE is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders.   The Board has determined that the burdens associated with operating as a company listed on the NYSE outweigh any advantages to the Company and its stockholders at this time. The Board’s decision was based on careful review of numerous factors, including the requirements associated with NYSE listing standards. The Board also based its decision on the Company’s intention to provide liquidity to its stockholders following the delisting by taking actions within its control to have the common stock traded on the OTC markets. Once delisted, the Board believes that the Company will be able to more fully dedicate its financial and management resources to pursuing business opportunities.

About PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region, although the Company initially intends to focus on target businesses in the consumer industry with enterprise valuations in the range of $200 million to $3.5 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include words or phrases such as “believes,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plan,” “believe,” “would” and words and phrases of similar import. The forward looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company.

Craig Weynand
914-921-8364
cweynand@gabelli.com



Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • September sell-offs are a return to 'the scene of the crime' of June lows: Strategist

    Portfolio Wealth Advisors President and CIO Lee Munson and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent market volatility, inflation, rising rates, and more.

  • Intel's Dividends Can Hold Up, But The Business Faces Uncertainty In The Future

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) started an accelerated downtrend in August. The company lost 27% of its market value since then, and investors may be concerned about the near future. Looking at analysts forecasts, it seems that there may be some more pain ahead. We break down the fundamentals, future expectations, and see what that means for investors in our analysis.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today

    Yesterday I posed the question, "If Carnival misses on earnings tomorrow, what will that mean for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings?" Well, guess what? Turns out, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) did miss on earnings -- badly -- and as a result, not just Carnival stock but fellow cruise line stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too, are falling hard.

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • 4 Reasons Buying Qualcomm Near its 52-Week Low Is a No-Brainer

    Here's why beaten-down shares of Qualcomm look like one of the market's best buying opportunities.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Dow Jones Drops On Hot Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Rises Before AI Day

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on hot inflation data. Tesla stock fell ahead of the company's AI Day.

  • 2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) were among the losers this week as rising mortgage rates threatened to squeeze the mortgage REIT, and one analyst expressed caution on the stock. The company also executed a reverse stock split at the beginning of the week. Since the rate hike, which came with hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors seem to believe the risk of a recession has grown, as well as the likelihood of a sustained high-interest-rate environment.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    These two energy stocks largely avoid the ups and downs of oil prices, while this other one is tied directly to those gyrations.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2025

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the years, with shares of the graphics card specialist rising more than 3,600% over the past decade. The broader market correction has sent shares of Nvidia packing, with the tech giant losing more than 60% of its value since December 2021. The sell-off has brought Nvidia's market capitalization down to just over $300 billion from more than $800 billion in December last year.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.