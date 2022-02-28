PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on lung cancer at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference.



Details on the panel can be found below.

Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Time:

Format: 9:10 AM – 10:10 AM EST

Corporate Panel Discussion Title: Lung Cancer

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

