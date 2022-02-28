U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    -55.25 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,603.00
    -391.00 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.75
    -167.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.20
    -24.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.25
    +3.66 (+4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.20
    +25.60 (+1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.42 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0076 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.67
    +2.35 (+7.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,293.58
    -1,448.93 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.92
    +3.81 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.87
    -79.59 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PMVP
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion on lung cancer at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022. The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference.

Details on the panel can be found below.

Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Date:

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time:
Format:

9:10 AM – 10:10 AM EST
Corporate Panel Discussion

Title:

Lung Cancer

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contact

For Investors:

Winston Kung
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pmvpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Prairie Doc: Choose behaviors that reduce cancer risk

    Supplements and products marketed as “cancer prevention” do not have sound medical data, and I would advise skepticism of any product purporting to “cleanse” or “detox.”

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • TD to buy U.S. bank First Horizon in $13 billion deal

    In October, Columbia Banking System Inc said it would acquire larger rival Umpqua Holdings Corp in an all-stock deal worth $5.1 billion. Toronto Dominion's offer of $25 per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to First Horizon's last close. Shares of First Horizon were up nearly 32% in premarket trading.

  • Markets pare rate hike bets again as West gets tougher on Russia

    Investors further scaled back bets on Monday for interest rate hikes from major central banks this year as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, unleashing fresh uncertainty about the world economic outlook. Aggressive rate-hike bets priced in by markets from the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank had already come off in the past week. But they eased further on Monday, with money markets increasingly confident that the ECB will move later rather than sooner since tougher Russia sanctions which include blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system and an oil price surge will hurt the euro zone economy.

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • 6 things you need to know before taking out a personal loan

    Millions of Americans borrow personal loans to consolidate debt, cover unforeseen expenses, tackle home improvement projects and even start businesses. Here are six things experts say you should know before taking out a personal loan. To get a personal loan, you will fill out a loan application and show proof of your identity, address and income.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Stock Market Today-2/28: Russia Sanctions Slam Ruble, Roil Global Stocks, Oil Prices

    A harsh series of weekend sanctions has markets in retreat around the world Monday, with ruble plunging to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankN

  • Penny Stocks to Watch in March 2022

    Taseko Mines (TGB), Denison Mines (DNN), ARC Document Solutions (ARC), and MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) are the penny stocks to watch in March 2022.

  • Bonds Gain as Safety Trumps Inflation Fears Amid Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rose as investors piled into haven assets to ride out the market fallout from unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    British oil giant said it would exit its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while UPS and FedEx halted deliveries in Russia, and Norway's Sovereign Wealth fund set plans to divest.

  • SEC Commissioner and ‘Crypto Mom’ Hester Peirce Is Amazed a Bitcoin ETF Hasn’t Been Approved Yet

    The lone Republican on the SEC, Hester Peirce is known for her outspoken support of the industry. Here’s her take on crypto exchanges, Bitcoin ETFs, and how, or if, it should all be regulated.

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cre

  • Russia hikes rates, introduces capital controls to defend against sanctions

    The monetary authority also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and temporarily banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners. Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a briefing at 1300 GMT. The emergency measures put the central bank on the frontline defending Russia against a campaign by Western allies to isolate it economically following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Citi discloses $5.4 billion exposure to Russia

    Citigroup said Monday it has $5.4 billion in asset exposure to Ukraine, according a regulatory filings from the bank. The exposure totals about 0.3% of Citigroup's 2021 bank assets, the regulatory filing said. Citigroup also disclosed $8.2 billion of third party exposure to Russia. "Sanctions and export controls, as well as any actions by Russia, could adversely affect Citi's business activities and customers in and from Russia and Ukraine," Citi said in a separate filing. Shares of Citigroup fe

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.