PnB Rock death: Girlfriend reveals late rapper saved her life

PnB Rock was shot dead at a restaurant while having lunch with his girlfriend

The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has spoken for the first time about witnessing his death.

The 30-year-old, real name Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot dead at a Los Angeles waffle house while having lunch with Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Posting on Instagram, she revealed the musician had saved her life by throwing her under a table during the 12 September attack.

"I'm not supposed to be here but [because] of him. I am," she wrote.

"I can't even handle this. To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head."

Stephanie described being forced out of the restaurant, not being able to go in the ambulance or hospital and having her things taken from her.

Stephanie, who has a two-year-old daughter, Xuri, with the late rapper, described PnB as "loyal".

"I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family." she wrote.

"I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUiTMQbp6-A/

A father and son have been charged with PnB's murder.

PnB rose to fame with the release of his 2016 hit Selfish and had collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran.

Tributes flooded in for PnB after his death, from artists including Drake, who posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram story.

