U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.68
    -6.51 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.30
    -49.76 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,475.24
    -10.96 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.62
    +4.98 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,024.47
    -235.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.10
    +5.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,118.09
    -28.76 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Completion of Largest Conversion in Bank's History

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced it has completed the conversion of 2.6 million customers, 9,000 employees and nearly 600 branches across seven states from BBVA USA to PNC Bank.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8967151-pnc-achieves-national-expansion-with-conversion-bbva-usa/

The simultaneous conversion of BBVA USA customers and employees to PNC's network and platforms was completed, and BBVA USA branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico reopened October 12, as PNC Bank locations.

"Since the announcement of our definitive agreement last November, we have been looking forward to today – and to introducing PNC as a strong national competitor in all areas of our business," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO William S. Demchak. "To have achieved this milestone in less than a year is noteworthy and is thanks to the tireless collaboration between PNC and BBVA USA teams. Beginning today, we move forward together as PNC Bank, extending our Main Street model by offering our innovative products and services to even more clients and customers across the country, supporting our new and expanded communities, and ultimately, building and growing strong relationships."

With the completion of this acquisition PNC now has a coast-to-coast franchise and a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the U.S., providing a network of approximately 2,700 branch locations and 19,000 ATMs, offering PNC customers free access to their cash.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our outlook or expectations with respect to the combination of BBVA USA into PNC Bank and the impact of the transaction on PNC's future performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Future events or circumstances may change our outlook and may also affect the nature of the assumptions, risk and uncertainty to which our forward-looking statements are subject. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we assume no duty, and do not undertake any obligation, to update them. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements. As a result, we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to the following risks and uncertainties: the business of BBVA USA (now as PNC Bank) going forward may not perform as we currently project or in a manner consistent with historical performance and, as a result, the anticipated benefits of the transaction may be significantly more difficult or take longer to achieve than expected or may not be achieved in their entirety; the combination of BBVA USA with PNC Bank may have unanticipated adverse results relating to BBVA USA (now as PNC Bank) or our legacy businesses.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to the principal risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses generally that are disclosed in PNC's 2020 Form 10-K and first and second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q and in PNC's subsequent SEC filings. Our SEC filings are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on our corporate website at www.pnc.com/secfilings. We have included these web addresses as inactive textual references only. Information on these websites is not part of this document.

CONTACTS

MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
PNC Achieves National Expansion With Conversion Of BBVA USA
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-achieves-national-expansion-with-conversion-of-bbva-usa-301398085.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions Data, Increase Industry Transparency

    SAN RAMON, Calif., MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and ATLANTA /3BL Media/ - Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron Products Company division (Chevron), Delta Air Lines (Delta), and Google today announced ...

  • 3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    As that market sentiment shift continues, investors should pay more attention to tech stocks that should benefit from those reopening trends instead. Let's take a closer look at three of those companies: Impinj (NASDAQ: PI), Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Impinj is a leading maker of radio frequency identification (RFID) chips, software, and readers.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Climbs On Record China Sales; 3 Tech Giants Eye New Buy Points

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock raced higher on record China sales.

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Moderna to deliver additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Covax after options exercised

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has exercised its option to buy an additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Covax program. Of the additional doses, 116.5 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, while 60 million doses are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. Covax still has the option to buy an additional 116.5 million COVID-19 vacci

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...