PNC Bank Deploys Mobile Branch to Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / PNC Bank officially debuted its Mobile Branch program in Atlanta at Focused Community Strategies (FCS), underscoring PNC's commitment to positively impacting the communities in which it operates by making banking easier and more accessible.

The 30-foot branch on wheels allows existing and prospective PNC Bank customers in underserved areas to conduct banking transactions, such as opening accounts and applying for loans, in the same way they would at a traditional branch.

"PNC is committed to helping all move forward financially," said Courtney Smith, senior vice president and market manager for PNC Community Development Banking in Atlanta. "The Mobile Branch helps us do that by offering essential banking services to those without access to a traditional branch and allows us to go where we are needed most."

Throughout 2023, the Mobile Branch will visit FCS and Families First on a rotating basis, with the goal of visiting several additional community locations each week.

Among the banking services that can be conducted in the Mobile Branch are:

Meeting with a personal banker

Opening a checking account

Applying for a personal loan, credit card or mortgage

Receiving or replacing a PNC debit card

Receiving assistance with digital services

Atlanta is the fifth market to host a PNC Mobile Branch, with the program launching in 2020 in Chicago, expanding into Detroit in 2021, and last year, debuting in Baltimore and Dallas. PNC's Community Development Banking group and local community organizations are the drivers of the program in each market, with the organizations helping coordinate financial wellness initiatives for residents and members. The initiatives include educational seminars, as well as financial tips and tools to help individuals address important topics, such as the foundations of money management.

The Mobile Branch program is aligned with PNC's $88 billion Community Benefits Plan, which focuses on benefiting low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color in every community in which PNC operates.

Access to the Mobile Branch is available to one individual or family at a time. In compliance with COVID-19 safety standards, PNC team members are furnished with a supply of gloves, face masks and cleaning supplies to use as appropriate. Employees will wipe down surfaces after each customer interaction and follow social distancing best practices to protect visitors and themselves. For customers hesitant to enter the unit, bankers have the option to assist them remotely through encrypted tablet technology.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

