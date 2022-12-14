U.S. markets closed

PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A., announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 7.50% is effective tomorrow, Dec. 15, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Timothy Miller
(412) 762-4550 
media.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo
PNC Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-na-changes-prime-rate-301703480.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

