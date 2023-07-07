PNC Financial Services Group's (NYSE:PNC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will increase its dividend on the 5th of August to $1.55, which is 3.3% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $1.50. This will take the annual payment to 4.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Check out our latest analysis for PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

PNC Financial Services Group has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on PNC Financial Services Group's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 41%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 2.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 44% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

PNC Financial Services Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

PNC Financial Services Group Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. PNC Financial Services Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.3% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like PNC Financial Services Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here