U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.89
    -6.52 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,660.82
    -17.53 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.61
    -25.91 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.51
    +9.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.46
    +0.18 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.00
    -22.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.21 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3900
    +0.0630 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3108
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6100
    +0.9220 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

PNC RAISES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $1.50 PER SHARE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PNC
    Watchlist

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share, an increase of 25 cents per share, or 20%, from the fourth quarter dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 13, 2022.

PNC Logo
PNC Logo

"The significant increase in our dividend is reflective of PNC's financial performance, strong capital levels and our board's confidence in our business model and strategies," said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 20, 2022.

  • Series O: a quarterly dividend of $987.55 per share ($9.8755 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 0.98755%, with a payment date of May 1, 2022, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 13, 2022.

  • Series P: a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ($.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) with a payment date of May 1, 2022, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 13, 2022.

  • Series R: a semi-annual dividend of $2,425.00 per share ($24.25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) will be payable June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2022.

  • Series S: a semi-annual dividend of $2,500.00 per share ($25.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock) with a payment date of May 1, 2022, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business April 13, 2022.

  • Series T: a quarterly dividend of $850.00 per share ($8.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series T preferred stock) will be payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2022.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS




MEDIA:

INVESTORS:

Marcey Zwiebel

Bryan Gill

(412) 762-4550

(412) 768-4143

media.relations@pnc.com

investor.relations@pnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-raises-common-stock-dividend-to-1-50-per-share-301515857.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group

Recommended Stories

  • GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

    ASSOCIATED PRESS General Motors (GM) is recalling nearly 682,000 compact SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail. The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

  • Top Wind Energy Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the wind energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • PNC to cut 105 branches by mid-year, poised locally to dip to lowest number of sites in more than a decade

    Pittsburgh’s biggest bank is on track to shutter more than 100 branches by the end of June. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is cutting another 10 branches, according to a new regulatory filing. While the Pittsburgh metro is spared this time, previously announced closures have the region set to shed half a dozen, possibly taking PNC’s local total below 100 — its lowest number of branches here in 13 years — at some point in 2022.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Is a Buy Despite Its Recent Crash

    The company is a financial powerhouse, and the greatest rewards will likely be realized over the long run.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Alphabet vs. the S&P 500: Which Is the Better First Investment?

    If you're reading this, you've certainly heard of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Almost needless to say, if you connect to the world wide web at all, you're likely doing so through one of Alphabet's platforms. Yes, nascent investors are, understandably, easily enamored by Alphabet, if for no other reason than they're already so familiar with it.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.