PNE (ETR:PNE3) Will Pay A Dividend Of €0.08

PNE AG's (ETR:PNE3) investors are due to receive a payment of €0.08 per share on 12th of May. This means the annual payment will be 0.6% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. PNE's stock price has reduced by 39% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

PNE Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, PNE was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 89.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, PNE's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.6% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

PNE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While PNE is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, PNE has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

