PNE Industries Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.009 (vs S$0.043 in FY 2022)

PNE Industries (SGX:BDA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$53.5m (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net income: S$753.0k (down 79% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.4% (down from 4.9% in FY 2022).

EPS: S$0.009 (down from S$0.043 in FY 2022).

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Contract Manufacturing segment contributing a total revenue of S$46.0m (86% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$42.9m amounted to 80% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$9.88m (89% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of S$1.27m. Explore how BDA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Risk Analysis

