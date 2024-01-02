PNE Industries (SGX:BDA) Will Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.02

PNE Industries Ltd (SGX:BDA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 per share on the 16th of February. This means that the annual payment will be 5.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for PNE Industries

PNE Industries Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 32.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 486%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

SGX:BDA Historic Dividend January 2nd 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.016 total annually to SGD0.03. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 32% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

We're Not Big Fans Of PNE Industries' Dividend

To sum up, we don't like when dividends are cut, but in this case the dividend may have been too high to begin with. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, PNE Industries has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are significant) we think you should know about. Is PNE Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.