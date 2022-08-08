Pneuma Systems names recognized thought leader in reliability to exploit the company's novel "self-aware" infusion system

Role will enhance Pneuma's Centers of Infusion Excellence in $20 billion IV market

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Systems Corporation (Pneuma), an emerging leader in the infusion therapy industry, today announced a new partnership with Apex Ridge Consulting (www.apexridge.com). Adam Bahret, founder of Apex Ridge, will oversee opportunities for quality improvements in Pneuma's novel fluid flow infusion technology and the development of its pioneering Centers of Infusion Excellence. Pneuma is emerging as a leader in a large and evolving infusion market, which grew by more than 50 percent in 2021 and is estimated to reach $20 billion within the next five years.

Pneuma is designing for reliability, to create a robust new product right out of the gate.

Adam Bahret is a leading expert on reliability as a competitive edge to mitigate risk and drive growth. At Pneuma he will work closely with technical teams to improve product design while fostering a continuous improvement culture. "Creating a robust new product right out of the gate occurs when the design for reliability toolkit application starts at concept and then guides the full program. That is what we are doing at Pneuma," Bahret shares.

Key to the market disruption offered by Pneuma will be the creation of a network of Centers of Infusion Excellence, in which Pneuma will collaborate with industry leaders and healthcare providers to measurably improve the process of infusion therapy. Mr. Bahret will play a pivotal role in this process. His signature "time-to-reliability" metric will build upon Pneuma's commitment to quality with an intense level of post-market surveillance in the Centers of Infusion Excellence.

Mr. Bahret holds a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and is an ASQ nationally certified reliability engineer with over 25 years of experience in product development and reliability engineering. Pneuma CEO Jeffrey Carlisle adds, "Adam brings an extraordinarily high level of rigor to the field of reliability. We were able to engage him because we committed to be responsive to his every suggestion for quality improvement. We will not tolerate the normal litany of excuses for resisting change; the opportunity for vast improvements in quality is right before our eyes."

In April, Pneuma announced a strategic collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., in which Pneuma will provide a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform for drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical companies and clinical end users (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneuma-systems-collaborates-with-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-to-improve-the-patient-experience-301519643.html). The collaboration marks an important new step in Pneuma's long history of working to improve the patient's experience with drug therapy.

About Pneuma

Pneuma Systems is a New Hampshire based company founded by Jeffrey Carlisle, also Founder of the recently acquired Ivenix (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ivenix-acquired-fresenius-kabi-072600696.html). Pneuma is dedicated to improving fluid flow, information flow, and workflow for the IV therapy process. More information about Pneuma Systems is available at www.pneuma-systems.com.

