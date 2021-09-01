U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Pneumatic Nebulizer Market revenue to cross USD 789.9 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read

APAC pneumatic nebulizer market is projected to reach $190.4mn by 2027 on account of the high prevalence of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to latest report “Pneumatic Nebulizer Market by Product (Vented {Tabletop, Portable}, Breath-Actuated {Tabletop, Portable}), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of pneumatic nebulizers will cross $789.9 million by 2027.

Technological advancement of minimally invasive aerosol therapies for respiratory morbidities has led to an increase in the adoption of pneumatic nebulizers to a great extent. The high acceptance of new aerosol therapies like a jet, ultrasonic, and mesh for the delivery of insoluble medicine via inhalation therapy. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of asthma, emphysema, tuberculosis, and bronchitis will further propel the market demand. Therefore, high investment in the development of new devices will spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/625

The breath-actuated segment in the pneumatic nebulizer market accounted for USD 338 million in 2020. According to the WHO, around 262 million of the world’s population is suffering from asthma. Since asthma is a chronic disease, it may cause a significant economic burden to the patient due to long-term treatment. The direct and indirect cost associated with asthma and COPD decreases the quality of life. Over the past couple of years, increasing respiratory disease prevalence in the community has led to serious medical complications and high medical expenditure.

Asia Pacific pneumatic nebulizer market size will exceed USD 190.4 million by 2027 owing to the high prevalence of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP). For instance, as per estimates, approximately 1.42 million people of China suffers from CAP. The incidence rate is 7.13 per 1000 person-years and the rate is rising every year. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization, rising geriatric population, poor air quality, less access to healthcare is the leading cause of CAP.

Notable companies operating in the market include Aerogen Limited, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Heyer Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, PARI Medical Holdings GmbH, Philips Respironics, Inc., Salter Labs and TaiDoc Technology. The players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new service launches among others.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/625

Some major findings of the pneumatic nebulizer market report include:

  • Advancement of minimally invasive aerosol therapies will foster growth of the market in the coming years.

  • Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease have boosted the market value over the forecast timeframe.

  • Rising incidence of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in APAC region is the primary growth driver of this market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Pneumatic Nebulizer Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Product landscape

3.7 Regulatory scenario

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/pneumatic-nebulizers-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


