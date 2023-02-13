Pneumatic Tube System Market to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pneumatic tube system market size is forecast to increase by USD 1061.1 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.74%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2,063.31 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing convenience benefits offered by pneumatic tube systems, growing medical automation for reproducibility and accuracy, and improved supply chain procedures leading to increased productivity. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aerocom Systems Inc., Air Link International, Air Log International GmbH, Colombo Sales and Engineering Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH, Kelly Systems Inc., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Narula Udyog India Pvt. Ltd., Oppent S.p.A., Pevco Systems International Inc., Pilotsmith India Pvt. Ltd., PTS tec GmbH, Quirepace Ltd., SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SS Engineering, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by type (single-phase and three-phase), class type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)
The market growth will be significant in the single-phase segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of single-phase pneumatic tube systems in the manufacturing and medical industries. With the growth of the global healthcare industry, the demand for single-phase pneumatic tube systems is expected to increase over the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this pneumatic tube system market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pneumatic tube system market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the pneumatic tube system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the pneumatic tube system market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pneumatic tube system market vendors
Pneumatic Tube System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
141
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1061.1 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aerocom Systems Inc., Air Link International, Air Log International GmbH, Colombo Sales and Engineering Inc., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH, Kelly Systems Inc., KUKA AG, Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd., Narula Udyog India Pvt. Ltd., Oppent S.p.A., Pevco Systems International Inc., Pilotsmith India Pvt. Ltd., PTS tec GmbH, Quirepace Ltd., SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SS Engineering, and Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global pneumatic tube system market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Class type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Single-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Three-phase - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Class Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Class Type
7.3 Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Class Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Aerocom Systems Inc.
12.4 Air Link International
12.5 Air Log International GmbH
12.6 Eagle Pneumatic Inc.
12.7 Gunnebo AB
12.8 Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH
12.9 Kelly Systems Inc.
12.10 KUKA AG
12.11 Lamson Concepts Pty. Ltd.
12.12 Oppent S.p.A.
12.13 Pevco Systems International Inc.
12.14 PTS tec GmbH
12.15 Quirepace Ltd.
12.16 SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH
12.17 Telecom Bedrijfscommunicatie b.v.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
