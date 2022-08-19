Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size to Hit US$ 13.09 billion by 2030| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pneumococcal vaccine demand is rising due to an increase in pneumococcal infection cases, an aging population that is more vulnerable to infections, and increased vaccine awareness. Furthermore, the introduction of novel vaccines can be viewed as an opportunity for market growth. However, the growing antivaxxer population is a challenging factor for the market and the reliance on a T-cell response and the lower serotype coverage of the vaccine is a restraining factor for the global market. According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports titled “Pneumococcal Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV)), by Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” The global pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to clock US$ 13.09 billion by 2030.

Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

Excerpts from ‘by Vaccine Type’

The global pneumococcal vaccine market is divided into two segments based on vaccine types:

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV)

Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV)

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is the most popular in the market. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are more immunogenic than polysaccharide vaccines, hence have greater popularity. PCV vaccines can be recommended to children aged 6 weeks to 5 years. Furthermore, in polysaccharide vaccines, the sugar part of the bacteria as well as the capsule are mixed into the antigen to elicit immune responses. In contrast, the sugar in a conjugate vaccine is linked to the carrier protein. The carrier protein stimulates another part of immune system, resulting in a strong immune response. During the forecast period, the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine is also expected to show significant growth. This vaccine is recommended primarily for the elderly population, who are more vulnerable to pneumococcal infections, also it is recommended for its long-term effects. Furthermore, polysaccharide vaccines offer superior protection against serious pneumococcal infections.

Story continues

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.3 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 13.09 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.20% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Vaccine Type, Product Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type’

The global pneumococcal vaccines market is divided into three product categories:

Prevnar 13

Synflorix

Pneumovax 23

Prevnar 13 has the largest stake in the global market. One of the factors supporting the leading position of this segment is that this vaccine is widely used vaccines in the world. Prevenar 13 comes in the form of an injection suspension and contains parts from 13 different strains of the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, resulting in increased protection against infection. This vaccine is used in almost every age group, from infants to the elderly. Since Synflorix offers booster shots and increased antibody production, it is also anticipated to rise throughout the projected period. Pneumovax 23 is used to prevent pneumococcus bacterial infections; it contains antibodies that aid in pneumococci opsonization, phagocytosis, and leukocyte killing.

Browse Full Report Insights: https://growthplusreports.com/report/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global pneumococcal vaccines market has been studied for four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has long dominated the market. The presence of key market players in the region, as well as established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of patients, all contribute to the region’s prominent position. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (US), pneumococcal pneumonia hospitalizes approximately 150,000 people in the United States each year, with a 5-7 percent mortality rate. The death rate is even higher among people aged 65 and older, as well as those with certain medical conditions or other risk factors. Due to the large number of patients and increased government support, Europe is the second largest stakeholder in the global market. According to the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the incidence of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in Spain was 15.08 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.56 per 100,000 in Italy. Due to increased research and development in the field, as well as a large number of patients, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are

Astellas Pharma Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc

Panacea Biotech Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd

CSL Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Talley Group Ltd

Table of Content:

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VACCINE TYPE Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV) GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Prevnar 13 Synflorix Pneumovax 23

TOC Continued..

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



