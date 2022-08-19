U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.00
    -40.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -259.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,382.00
    -141.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.30
    -23.40 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -1.56 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.34 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0065
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.65
    +0.75 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0082 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8000
    +0.9380 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,696.55
    -1,798.26 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.01
    -41.72 (-7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.93
    +5.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size to Hit US$ 13.09 billion by 2030| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pneumococcal vaccine demand is rising due to an increase in pneumococcal infection cases, an aging population that is more vulnerable to infections, and increased vaccine awareness. Furthermore, the introduction of novel vaccines can be viewed as an opportunity for market growth. However, the growing antivaxxer population is a challenging factor for the market and the reliance on a T-cell response and the lower serotype coverage of the vaccine is a restraining factor for the global market.  According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports titled “Pneumococcal Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV)), by Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax 23) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” The global pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to clock US$ 13.09 billion by 2030.

Request a Sample Copy of Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

Excerpts from ‘by Vaccine Type’

The global pneumococcal vaccine market is divided into two segments based on vaccine types:

  • Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV)

  • Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV)

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccine is the most popular in the market. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are more immunogenic than polysaccharide vaccines, hence have greater popularity. PCV vaccines can be recommended to children aged 6 weeks to 5 years. Furthermore, in polysaccharide vaccines, the sugar part of the bacteria as well as the capsule are mixed into the antigen to elicit immune responses. In contrast, the sugar in a conjugate vaccine is linked to the carrier protein. The carrier protein stimulates another part of immune system, resulting in a strong immune response. During the forecast period, the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine is also expected to show significant growth. This vaccine is recommended primarily for the elderly population, who are more vulnerable to pneumococcal infections, also it is recommended for its long-term effects. Furthermore, polysaccharide vaccines offer superior protection against serious pneumococcal infections.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 8.3 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 13.09 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.20% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Segments covered

Vaccine Type, Product Type

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from by Product Type’

The global pneumococcal vaccines market is divided into three product categories:

  • Prevnar 13

  • Synflorix

  • Pneumovax 23

Prevnar 13 has the largest stake in the global market. One of the factors supporting the leading position of this segment is that this vaccine is widely used vaccines in the world. Prevenar 13 comes in the form of an injection suspension and contains parts from 13 different strains of the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, resulting in increased protection against infection. This vaccine is used in almost every age group, from infants to the elderly. Since Synflorix offers booster shots and increased antibody production, it is also anticipated to rise throughout the projected period. Pneumovax 23 is used to prevent pneumococcus bacterial infections; it contains antibodies that aid in pneumococci opsonization, phagocytosis, and leukocyte killing.

Browse Full Report Insights: https://growthplusreports.com/report/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global pneumococcal vaccines market has been studied for four regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America has long dominated the market. The presence of key market players in the region, as well as established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of patients, all contribute to the region’s prominent position. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (US), pneumococcal pneumonia hospitalizes approximately 150,000 people in the United States each year, with a 5-7 percent mortality rate. The death rate is even higher among people aged 65 and older, as well as those with certain medical conditions or other risk factors. Due to the large number of patients and increased government support, Europe is the second largest stakeholder in the global market. According to the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), the incidence of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in Spain was 15.08 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.56 per 100,000 in Italy. Due to increased research and development in the field, as well as a large number of patients, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are

  • Astellas Pharma Inc

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Merck & Co. Inc

  • Panacea Biotech Ltd

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Sanofi S.A

  • Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd

  • CSL Ltd

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

  • Talley Group Ltd

Table of Content:

  1. Market Ecosystem

  2. Timeline Under Consideration

    1. Historical Years – 2020

    2. Base Year – 2021

    3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

  3. Currency Used in the Report

  4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Technological Trends

    3. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  6. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  7. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VACCINE TYPE 

    1. Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV)

    2. Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV)

  8. GLOBAL PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE 

    1. Prevnar 13

    2. Synflorix

    3. Pneumovax 23

TOC Continued..

Request for customization of this research report at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/pneumococcal-vaccines-market/7761

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Fighting Omicron: This Covid Vaccine Candidate Is Going After The Dangerous Mutation

    CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) and GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) have started a Phase 1 trial of the modified COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, administered as a booster dose to previous COVID-19 vaccination. The candidate, CV0501, is meant to be administered as a booster dose following the previous COVID-19 vaccination. GSK used CureVac's "second-generation mRNA backbone" to develop the vaccine. CureVac will test CV0501 in up to 180 healthy, COVID-19 vaccinated adults. The participants will receive a single

  • BLRX: September NDA

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results On August 16, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported 2Q:22 operational and financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 6-K . A conference call and webcast were hosted later that morning. Key highlights since the previous update in May

  • Intercept (ICPT) Settles Litigation With Dr. Reddy's for Ocaliva

    Intercept (ICPT) enters into a settlement agreement with Dr. Reddy's for lead drug Ocaliva's generic version.

  • RedHill (RDHL) Up on Orphan Drug Tag for NTM Disease Drug

    RedHill's (RDHL) RHB-204 gets Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease

  • U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients

    The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for Covid-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies—and costs for consumers—for years to come. The Department of Health and Human Services intends to hold a planning session on Aug. 30 that would bring together representatives from drugmakers, pharmacies and state health departments with a stake in a Covid-19 treatment industry. Both the Trump and Biden administrations always planned to shift the bill for Covid-19 shots and treatments from the federal government to individuals eventually.

  • Ending Bad Cholesterol With a Single Injection—an Opportunity for Brave Investors

    Verve’s effort to lower patients’ levels of bad cholesterol with a single injection is gradually making clinical progress and would be a significant upgrade from statins and other medicines currently available.

  • Bavarian Nordic signs up U.S. firm for packaging monkeypox vaccine

    The company aims to finish the technology transfer in three months to Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic. More than 13,500 cases of the disease, which cause flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, have been reported in the United States as of Aug. 17. The government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which procures the vaccine, has requested 5.5 million doses for delivery this year and the next, the company said.

  • Sanofi's Run Of Bad Luck Continues As Pharma Giant Tosses Out A Cancer Drug

    Sanofi's run of bad luck continued Wednesday after the company scrapped a failed breast cancer drug, leading Sanofi stock to crumble.

  • Monkeypox breakthrough infections are real. ‘This vaccine will not be a silver bullet,’ WHO officials say

    It was not immediately clear whether the administration of smaller doses of vaccine intradermally in the U.S. would increase the risk of breakthrough cases.

  • Biotech Rebounds on Optimism and Deal Making

    The sector had tumbled in the market selloff, but it is getting a boost from big investors and big pharmaceutical companies.

  • U.S. government close to deal allowing Michigan manufacturer package monkeypox vaccine for Bavarian Nordic

    The U.S. government is close to a deal that would enable Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc. to package millions of doses of the monkeypox vaccine made by Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic A/S,

  • FDA Approves Bluebird Bio’s Pricey Gene Therapy

    bluebird bio developed the therapy to treat the blood disorder beta-thalassemia. Existing treatments are even more expensive.

  • PharmAla Biotech First Publicly Traded Company to Produce GMP MDMA

    PharmAla Biotech (CSE: MDMA) (the 'Company') has achieved a historic milestone: it is currently the only publicly-traded company to have produced GMP MDMA at scale. The company believes that it is currently the only source for commercially-available GMP MDMA other than the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). With the release of this large-scale batch of LaNeo™ MDMA Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), PharmAla's GMP value-chain stands ready to support its clinical tr

  • Blueprint Medicines Stock Hammered As 'Long-Awaited' Test Results Disappoint

    Blueprint unveiled the "long-awaited" results of its study in indolent systemic mastocytosis on Wednesday, and the biotech stock crashed.

  • Democrats are wrong: Allowing Medicare to negotiate some drug prices won’t be a game-changer

    Other parts of the new Inflation Reduction Act will have a bigger impact on seniors' healthcare costs.

  • Drug savings in new law aren’t just for seniors

    The Inflation Reduction Act’s drug-pricing provisions are largely focused on Medicare–but people with employer-sponsored health coverage and others buying drugs in the commercial market also stand to benefit from the reforms, policy experts say. The legislation, passed by House Democrats last week and signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, makes a slew of changes to the federal health program for seniors, including requiring for the first time that the federal government negotiate prices for a limited set of drugs covered by Medicare, requiring pharmaceutical companies to pay rebates to Medicare when drug prices rise faster than inflation, and capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare’s Part D prescription-drug benefit.

  • Sanofi (SNY) Ends Development of Breast Cancer Drug, Stock Down

    Based on results from a late-stage study, Sanofi (SNY) will discontinue the development of its breast cancer candidate, amcenestrant.

  • Blueprint's stock falls 11% after sharing new Phase 2 data for its rare-disease therapy

    Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp. tumbled 11.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ayvakit in patients with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis, a rare disorder, met the primary and secondary endpoints. However, one Wall Street analyst said he is concerned about the change in the symptom score in the Phase 2 study, compared with the Phase 1 trial. "While we think these data are approvable, they do represent a deterioration in the absolute

  • AG: Tennessee included in $450 million opioid settlement against Endo International

    Endo, a manufacturer of generic and brand-name opioid products, was accused of downplaying the addictive properties of their products.

  • Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court

    (Reuters) -A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday. The decision from Judge Janet Neff is a win for Calgary-based Enbridge. The Canadian pipeline company has been locked long-running dispute with Michigan over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.