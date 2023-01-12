U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,079.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,461.50
    -15.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.80
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.34 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    +0.98 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6840
    -0.7410 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,127.96
    +693.25 (+3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.40
    +16.69 (+4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,762.33
    +37.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

PneumoWave raises £7.5 million Series A to accelerate clinical validation and regulatory submission of respiratory change diagnosis and monitoring platform

·1 min read

  • £5.2 m equity from Scottish National Investment Bank alongside £2.3 m from existing investors Scottish Enterprise, IIG, Equity Gap, and Alba Equity

  • Boston based life science investor Mark Bamforth of Thairm Bio also joins round ahead of US expansion

  • Company aiming to reduce the devastating socioeconomic impact of drug overdose, now the leading cause of accidental death in most developed countries

  • Wearable biosensor alerts carers and emergency medical services

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health company PneumoWave today announced the closing of £7.5 m Series A financing which will enable clinical validation and regulatory submission of its biosensor technology platform for remote wireless diagnosing and monitoring potentially fatal respiratory changes in high-risk patient groups. The round comprises £5.2 million equity from new investors Scottish National Investment Bank, alongside £2.3 million from existing investors Scottish Enterprise, IIG, Equity Gap, Alba Equity and London and Scottish Investment Partners. Boston based life science investor Mark Bamforth of Thairm Bio also joined the round as PneumoWave prepares to ramp up its US operations. PneumoWave's technology is being developed as part of an international research program in collaboration with the University of Dundee, University of Glasgow, King's College London, and NRCH and Department of Health in Victoria, Australia.

"We are delighted to close this round and thank both our existing investors and the Scottish National Investment Bank for their support," says PneumoWave co-founder and CEO, Dr Bruce Henderson. "Working with leading international centres, we will now be able to accelerate our clinical validation leading to a planned regulatory submission in early 2024. We believe our platform will provide an invaluable tool for increasing the effectiveness of opioid use disorder treatment programmes as well as respiratory disorders in general. In addition, as a consequence of this investment, the company is moving to larger premises here at Eurocentral and will increase the team size from 18 to around 35, including a number of staff in the US."

Paul Callaghan, Director Innovation, at the Scottish National Investment Bank adds:

"The Bank's support for PneumoWave will help their aim of being able to remotely diagnose and monitor high-risk patients with respiratory conditions. This commercial investment has the potential to positively impact significant public health issues in this country and beyond."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pneumowave-raises-7-5-million-series-a-to-accelerate-clinical-validation-and-regulatory-submission-of-respiratory-change-diagnosis-and-monitoring-platform-301718868.html

SOURCE PneumoWave

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • The inflation report is coming: Here are 2 blue-chip stocks to shockproof your portfolio

    Inflation chat is once again this week’s hot topic. December’s consumer price index (CPI) will be released on Thursday with analysts hoping a repeat of last month’s positive declaration in inflation levels. The forecast is for core CPI to have climbed 0.3% in December. While this is a touch higher than November, it would still be in line with the quarter’s average, and less than the 0.5% average exhibited between January and September against a backdrop of the highest inflation in decades. The r

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Warned of Bankruptcy. Then Its Stock Soared 166%.

    Bed Bath stock rose 69% on Wednesday, in another wild day of trading for the stock. Here's how to make sense of the move.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 18 Months

    These innovative growth stocks have the tailwinds necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for their shareholders by mid-2024.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s Supersized Bet: $1 Billion for a Bitcoin Miner on the Kazakh Steppe

    Genesis Digital, rigged to consume a small city’s worth of electricity in Kazhakstan, is one of the largest assets in the FTX-Alameda wreckage. Extracting value from it could prove difficult.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $115.02, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock, According to DBS

    It’s safe to say most investors did not foresee shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shedding 50% of their value last year but that’s how it panned out in 2022’s market rout. However, 2023 is off to a decent start with the stock showing year-to-date gains of 13%. Sachin Mittal – Head of Telecom, Media and Technology Research of Singapore banking giant DBS – thinks there are enough reasons for Amazon to keep pushing ahead and points to several elements of its multi-thronged business that will help to d

  • Traders Lose Trust in CPI Data Security in Wake of Volume Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders from New York to Chicago to London will be glued to their screens Thursday morning waiting for the latest consumer price index reading from the Labor Department, which is due at 8:30 a.m. in Washington. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has guided his company to incredible performance. The company's market-crushing track record has earned Buffett the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha," and he's considered by many to be the single best investor in history. Sporting a market capitalization of roughly $700 billion, Berkshire Hathaway stands as the world's sixth-largest publicly traded company, and it's delivered phenomenal returns for long-term shareholders.

  • Microsoft Says It Will Give US Workers Unlimited Time Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it is shifting vacation policy to give US workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lif

  • TSMC defies chip downturn with record Q4; cuts 2023 capex as demand weakens

    Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC reported a forecast-beating 78% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strong sales of advanced chips helped it defy a broader industry downturn that battered cheaper commodity chips. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, is a rare bright spot in the global tech industry which is grappling with worsening consumer demand brought about by decades-high inflation rates, rising interest rates and economic downturn. Rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit tumbled two-thirds to an eight-year low, with the South Korean firm blaming a weakening global economy which hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices.