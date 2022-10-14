U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

PNM Resources to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Earnings on November 4

·2 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) will announce 2022 third quarter financial results prior to the market opening on Friday, November 4, 2022. Management will also host a live conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and other company updates. The press release and accompanying presentation materials for the conference call will be posted on the company website at www.PNMResources.com.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)
PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10172346/f4d6d71520. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources third quarter earnings call."

Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

  Analysts

Media

  Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

  (505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-to-announce-2022-third-quarter-earnings-on-november-4-301649490.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

