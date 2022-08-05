U.S. markets closed

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2022.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)
PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts

Media



Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval



(505) 241-2160

505) 241-2782

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-301601022.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

