U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.50
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,603.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,567.75
    -86.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -8.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.96
    +2.69 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3217
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9970
    +0.1810 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,213.44
    -608.12 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.79
    -4.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.08
    +28.36 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

PNM Resources Management to Meet with Investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PNM
    Watchlist

2022 and 2023 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed during meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) management will meet with analysts and investors this week in New York and Baltimore.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)
PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

During the meetings, management is expected to affirm the company's 2022 and 2023 consolidated earnings guidance of $2.50 to $2.60 per diluted share and $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share, respectively. Presentation materials are available on the company's website at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2021 consolidated operating revenues of $1.8 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts

Media


Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval


(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782




Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the preliminary unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, there are risks and uncertainties in connection with the proposed acquisition of us by AVANGRID which may adversely affect our business, future opportunities, employees and common stock, including without limitation, (i) the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any remaining required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending Merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, and (iv) the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNMR to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-management-to-meet-with-investors-301508665.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsIn a ca

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Why Affirm CEO Max Levchin has not sold a single share of his company's stock

    Affirm's founder and CEO Max Levchin chats with Yahoo Finance Presents to share his personal story from growing up in Ukraine to co-founding PayPal to founding Affirm.