PNP SG sets to disrupt the indirect procurement landscape in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customizable indirect procurement is a $57 billion industry in Southeast Asia. Often overlooked, indirect procurement combines some of the largest segments, including business printing, packaging, and gifts. It also counts industry giants from FMCG, retail, and technology companies as some of the top spenders across their marketing prints, in-store, POSM, and packaging needs.

PNP covers a wide range of customized indirect procurement categories including printing, packaging, POSM, etc.

Most companies, however, do not focus their effort on deepening their sourcing depth resulting in higher costs incurred. The fragmentation of indirect procurement also meant that many enterprises do not have a standardized process, and it's not uncommon for indirect procurement to be executed offline and manually.

PNP SG was founded to solve these issues. The company provides enterprises with end-to-end solutions to manage their indirect procurement complexities. Solutions that can help the enterprises are :

1) Procurement SaaS tools to manage their process digitally

2) Fulfillment of the procurement through their integrated supply chain.

The company is aiming to streamline enterprises' indirect procurement process to achieve cost optimization and higher productivity by as much as 30%.

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs with decades of experience in the procurement and supply chain industry, they also leverage their learning from building EasyPNP, a series-D company backed by the likes of Alibaba Group and Softbank.

"Southeast Asia is a stage where it resembles the high growth phase that we saw in China many years ago. However, the supply chain in S.E.A is even more fragmented amplifying the issues of the already complex segment. We see this as a great opportunity to consolidate the supply chain of S.E.A to deepen our service capability for enterprises. In the long term, we plan to expand and build a global supply chain network. " - May Cheung, founder of PNP SG.

With a ready arsenal of tech solutions as well as a robust supply chain, PNP SG sets its sight on serving 200+ of the S.E.A top enterprises supported by a regional supply chain network of 2000+ partners in the next 18 months.

