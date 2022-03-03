U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

PNY adds value and commitment in Singapore via new distribution partnership with Kaira Singapore

·2 min read

HSINCHU, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY are adding extra resources, value, commitment and presence in the Singapore's market having signed a new distribution agreement with Kaira Singapore, which now sees Kaira distribute PNY Graphics cards, full line of internal and external SSD with transfer speed up to 7500MB/s, PC memory upgrade including the latest DDR5 memory and Flash products. Users can now find PNY products on Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and more retail stores in Singapore.

PNY Technologies partner with Kaira Singapore to distributor full range of product into Singapore.
PNY Technologies partner with Kaira Singapore to distributor full range of product into Singapore.

Kaira Singapore as an Omnichannel distributor is focused on providing a consistent consumer experience across e-commerce, retail and B2B channels. Kaira Singapore connects major brands to consumers by providing brand messaging online and offline, enabling interaction through social media and ensuring positive customer service post purchase. Kaira Singapore Product Manager Rebecca Yao explained," We are glad to partner PNY bringing their range of products to Singapore consumers. PNY is a well-recognized brand internationally and leveraging Kaira's distribution expertise we will surely be able to secure a lead market share in Singapore."

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, and NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains corporate branches in France and Asia to handle regional distribution and manufacture.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

PNY Technologies Asia www.pny.com.tw

Kaira Technologies Pte Ltdl kairaglobal.com

(1) The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

PNY Technologies Asia Press
mkt@pny.com

SOURCE PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Limited

