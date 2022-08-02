U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.00
    -19.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,647.00
    -120.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,898.75
    -63.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.30
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.25
    -0.64 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.51 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6370
    -1.0020 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,015.54
    -398.53 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.92
    -13.48 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,607.12
    -386.23 (-1.38%)
     

PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB(TM) DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz desktop memory

·2 min read

HSINCHU, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory is designed for gamers and enthusiasts and offers a brilliant RGB design combined with extreme overclocked performance, taking any PC that uses it to the extreme.

XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory
XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory

  • EPIC-X RGBTM - Synchronise with mainstream motherboards and control your color experience

  • Extreme Performance - Pushes the limit with aggressive speed, low latency, and extreme overclocking capabilities

  • XMP 2.0 Support - Super easy overlocking and runs at top speed

  • Cool Under Pressure - Overclocking made simple for top speed performance

The ethos behind XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory is for its users to destroy the competition on the outside whilst looking good on the inside.

PNY has covered every base with its elite DDR4 RGB Silver 3200MHz CL16 and 3600MHz CL18 desktop memory upgrades. Using the company's most advanced RGB with aluminium heat spreaders of brushed silver and a simplistic design, PNY's premium XLR8 modules combine top-tier components and select ICs for aggressive speed, low latency, bullet-proof reliability and the extreme overclocking capabilities that serious gamers demand.

Overclocking is made even easier with Intel® XMP compatibility.

PNY has been rigorously sourcing and manufacturing memory upgrades for thousands of the most popular PC platforms for over 30 years and it shows in the new XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Silver DDR4 Memory.

PNY's premium XLR8 memory features their most aggressive speeds, highest bandwidth, lowest latency and power consumption, and most advanced thermal performance for maximum PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use.

PNY XLR8 DDR4 memory modules are also rigorously engineered and tested to ensure peak performance in even the most challenging gaming environments.

For more details please visit the company's website
https://www.pny.com.tw/en/products-detail/XLR8-RGB-DDR4-3600MHz-silver/

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, and NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualisation, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

Product photos download: https://www.pny.com.tw/en/marketing-detail/silverRGB

SOURCE PNY Technologies Asia Pacific Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?

    Post Merge, the Surge, the Verge, the Purge and the Splurge will continue to make Ethereum's proof-of-stake blockchain more scalable and secure.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Automation Tech Company UiPath Acquires AI Startup Re:infer

    UiPath, a software automation company, said it had acquired artificial intelligence startup Re:infer, a move that comes as recession-wary employers look to cut costs by automating more workplace tasks.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Corporate Spending In U.S. Recession?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Iridium Communications 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Key Index Turns Positive In July

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings

    Big tech has been underwater in recent memory, creating several novel buying opportunities for sound investors.

  • Craig Wright v. Peter McCormack: Wright Put Forward 'False Evidence,' Will Receive Damages of One British pound

    A judge has ruled that Dr Craig Wright, the Australian scientist who claims to be Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, advanced false evidence in his defamatory case against YouTuber Peter McCormack.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • The Most-Downloaded Finance App Worldwide in 2022 Might Surprise You

    When it comes to personal finance apps, there's debate about whether the app from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is better than Cash App from Block (NYSE: SQ) or vice versa. Third-party analytics company Apptopia recently released a list of the top finance and banking apps by downloads in the first half of 2022. At the top of the list was PayPal, with 49 million downloads.

  • Tether will support ETH 2.0 amid speculations of Merge delay

    Bitfinex and Tether’s chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino said on Sunday that Tether plans to support ETH 2.0, amid widespread speculations that the Merge may get delayed yet again. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts While the Merge has been delayed multiple times, developers said it […]

  • UiPath acquires London-based NLP startup Re:infer

    Robotic process automation (RPA) company UiPath has acquired Re:infer, a London-based startup that's developing natural language processing (NLP) tools for enterprises. Founded out of Romania initially as Deskover in 2005, UiPath is one of the preeminent RPA platforms, helping to automate repetitive software-based tasks at companies including Google, NASA and DHL. After rebranding in 2015, UiPath moved its headquarters to New York City two years later.

  • ‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto Fans Wager on Ether Surpassing Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre

  • Sony Retiring PlayStation 5 Feature Almost Nobody Knew About

    Sony updated its important notices page today to tell PlayStation 5 users that the console’s Accolades feature will, as of this fall, “no longer be supported,” citing that it “hadn’t seen the level of use we anticipated.” Like most PS5 users, this was the first time I’d heard that the console had a built-in multiplayer feedback system at all.

  • Apple iPhone maker’s founder distances himself from crypto fraudsters using his image

    Terry Gou, founder of Apple iPhone maker Foxconn, Saturday said that fraudsters have been using his images to promote cryptocurrency scams and that he has never invested in the crypto industry. See related article: Foxconn pledges to boost metaverse development this year Fast facts In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Taiwanese mogul said through […]

  • Spotify wants users to pay for separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons

    Spotify is updating its app to address a long-standing user complaint with music playback -- but it's asking customers to pay for the fix. The company announced today it will introduce, at last, a separate Play Button and a Shuffle Button at the top of albums playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like. This seems a bizarre choice given that customer complaints had correctly identified an issue with the overall design of the Spotify app's interface and its user experience.

  • TikTok is launching a whole new app, new trademark suggests

    The new app could considate TikTok’s already considerable power in the music industry

  • The Morning After: No, Google isn’t shutting down Stadia

    No, Google isn’t shutting Stadia down, Free AI tool restores old photos by creating slightly new loved ones, Samsung's 'Repair Mode ' keeps your data hidden from technicians.