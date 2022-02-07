PNY SSDs and memory cards are up to 31 percent off at Amazon today

If you're in need of more storage for your smartphone, tablet or console, Amazon's latest daily deal on PNY gadgets could help. A bunch of the brand's thumb drives, memory cards and SSDs are up to 31 percent off for today only, and the highlights include the 4TB PNY XLR8 CS3140 SSD for $600, or a whopping $300 off, and the 512GB PNY Pro Elite Class microSD card for $55, or $35 less than usual.

We recommended a version of the PNY XLR8 in our PS5 storage guide as the best budget drive you can get for the console. Aside from the fact that you'll have to provide your own cooling solution, these drives are a great option for anyone that doesn't want to drop four figures on a high-capacity SSD for their PS5. The CS3140 that's discounted today has even faster speeds than the CS3040 included in our guide — up to 7,500 MB/s sequential read and 6,850 MB/s sequential write speeds when connected to a PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboard. While the 1TB and 2TB models are also on sale, it's hard to beat the $300 discount on the 4TB drive. Plus, it's the best option if you do intend to load up the SSD with PS5 games.

If you're more of a Nintendo Switch player, the 512GB Pro Elite microSD card for $55 can help you add more games to your collection without spending a ton on the extra space. It'll also work well for photographers and videographers as it supports up to 100 MB/s read and 90 MB/s write speeds, and comes with an SD adapter.

