POC Diagnostics Market Size [2021-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 36.21 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Key Players Covered in the POC Diagnostics Market Research Report Are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, United States), BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S), bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S), Mesa Biotech (California, U.S), Cepheid (California, U.S), Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland), Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S) and other key market players

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global POC Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 36.21 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -1.9% during the forecast period. The prevalence of several chronic disorders and the incorporation of nanotechnology in diagnostic kits are likely to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled "POC Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028."

Point of care diagnostics are medical tools that are used to cure disorders within patients and ensure a quick recovery. The rising cases of chronic disorders among the population are likely to fuel diagnostic tools' adoption. As per the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) nearly all people globally were affected by tuberculosis in 2019. WHO also reported a fatality of nearly 1.4 million people during 2019. Further, the incorporation of nanotechnology is expected to boost POC diagnostics quality and improve sales. Nanotechnology boosts effectiveness and speeds up the recovery process, which, in turn, may increase the product's adoption from medical professionals and hospitals. These factors may boost the market progress during the upcoming years.

Industry Development

August 2021: Mylab Discovery Solutions and Hemex Health engaged in a partnership with each other for the development of advanced diagnostic tools for testing chronic diseases and COVID-19.


Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


Developed Patient Based Treatment and Launch of Advanced Diagnostic Solutions to Foster Growth

The rapid incline in chronic disorders is likely to fuel demand for point of care (POC) diagnostics tools. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s information nearly 115,045 syphilis cases were reported in 2018. Heavy investments in the development of medical and healthcare technology are likely to fuel the product's adoption.

Manufacturers focus on the development of patient-based treatment procedures to improve the effectiveness of diagnostic procedures. For example, Abbott launched its Afinion HbA1c Dx assay in June 2019 and is the first of its kind POC diagnostics test that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for diabetes diagnostics. In addition, the launch of advanced POC diagnostic solutions is likely to attract significant demand. These factors are likely to fuel POC Diagnostics Market growth.

Robust Demand for Diagnostic Tools from Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Progress

This market is likely to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for effective medical diagnostic tools from the healthcare sector. Increasing COVID-19 cases and the emergence of several organ failures is likely to fuel the product's demand. Increasing investments in healthcare tools' development are likely to fuel diagnostics tools' adoption.

Manufacturers focus on incorporating stringent sanitization methods and automated production techniques to avoid virus spread. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities and part-time shifts may enable manufacturers to control virus spread and recover losses. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth during the pandemic.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

-1.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 36.21 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 41.49 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

116

Segments covered

Product, End-Users and Geography

Growth Drivers

Demand for POC Kits in Disease Management of COVID-19 Infection to Expand Business Prospects

Integration of Nanotechnology in Rapid Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Disease to Fuel Demand for Rapid Diagnosis


Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Adoption of Advanced Medical Diagnostic Solutions is Likely to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the POC Diagnostics Market share because of the rising demand for advanced medical diagnostic solutions. The market in North America stood at 14.09 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow rapidly during the upcoming years. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector are likely to boost POC diagnostics demand. In addition, strategic collaborations between major players are likely to fuel industry progress.


Quick Buy POC Diagnostics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101072


Major Players Announce Innovative Products to Expand Market Reach

The prominent companies operating in the market announce innovative products to satisfy consumer demand and expand their market reach considerably. For example, Cepheid declared that it is developing Xpert Xpress, SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV four-in-one test for the detection of RSV, Flu B, Flu A, and SARS-CoV-2 using a single patient's sample. This development may enable the company to develop solutions that attract consumer demand and help them to expand their market reach. Further, investments in research and development may enable companies to improve their solutions and utilize nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to improve their product's effectiveness. This strategy may enable them to improve their brand image drastically.

List of Key Players Profiled in the POC Diagnostics Market Report

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Abbott Laboratories (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

  • BD (Franklin Lakes, U.S.)

  • bioMérieux SA (Marcy l'Etoile, France)

  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Mesa Biotech (California, U.S.)

  • Cepheid (California, U.S.)

  • Trinity Biotech (Bray, Ireland)

  • Quidel Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (California, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Key Disease Indications– For Key Country/Region

    • Technological Advancements in the Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

    • New Product Launch

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario

    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Overview of COVID-19 Impact on POC Diagnostics Market

    • Major Factors Driving the Impact of COVID-19

    • Reimbursement Changes in Response to COVID-19 Impact

    • Opportunities Offered by the Impact of COVID-19

  • Global POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Blood Glucose Monitoring

      • Infectious Diseases

      • Cardiometabolic Diseases

      • Pregnancy & Infertility Testing

      • Hematology Testing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician’s Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Homecare/Self-testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Blood Glucose Monitoring

      • Infectious Diseases

      • Cardiometabolic Diseases

      • Pregnancy & Infertility Testing

      • Hematology Testing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician’s Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Homecare/Self-testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S

        • By Product

      • Canada

        • By Product

  • Europe POC Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Blood Glucose Monitoring

      • Infectious Diseases

      • Cardiometabolic Diseases

      • Pregnancy & Infertility Testing

      • Hematology Testing

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospital Bedside

      • Physician’s Office Lab

      • Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

      • Homecare/Self-testing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

TOC Continued…!!


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


