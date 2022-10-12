POC Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.09 Bn, hematology diagnostics to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size is set to grow by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is notably driving the POC diagnostics market growth. However, factors such as product recalls may challenge market growth.
POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
End-user
Geography
POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment
The hematology diagnostics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The high incidence rates of thalassemia and anemia are driving the demand for hematology diagnostic products. Blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, thalassemia, and leukemia are highly prevalent in North America. Such diseases can be treated by prescribing blood transfusion and chelation therapy.
POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the POC diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Abbott Laboratories - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions with simple step-by-step instructions using a nasal swab and can be used for all ages.
Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the direct and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasal swabs from patients with signs and symptoms who are suspected of COVID-19.
Danaher Corp. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes by delivering robust, connected immediate results.
PerkinElmer Inc. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal (NS) or nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens.
The report also covers the following areas:
POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will help the POC diagnostics market grow during the next five years
Estimation of the POC diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the POC diagnostics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of POC diagnostics market vendors
Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 13.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hematology diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Infectious disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Abbott Laboratories
11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
11.5 Danaher Corp.
11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
11.7 PerkinElmer Inc.
11.8 PTS Diagnostics
11.9 QIAGEN NV
11.10 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.11 Siemens AG
11.12 Trinity Biotech Plc
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
