POC Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.09 Bn, hematology diagnostics to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size is set to grow by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is notably driving the POC diagnostics market growth. However, factors such as product recalls may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The hematology diagnostics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The high incidence rates of thalassemia and anemia are driving the demand for hematology diagnostic products. Blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, thalassemia, and leukemia are highly prevalent in North America. Such diseases can be treated by prescribing blood transfusion and chelation therapy.

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the POC diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions with simple step-by-step instructions using a nasal swab and can be used for all ages.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the direct and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasal swabs from patients with signs and symptoms who are suspected of COVID-19.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes by delivering robust, connected immediate results.

PerkinElmer Inc. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal (NS) or nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens.

The report also covers the following areas:

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the POC diagnostics market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the POC diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the POC diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of POC diagnostics market vendors

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

