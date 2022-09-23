Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major Players in the POC HbA1C testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Menarini Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. , and ARKRAY Inc. The global POC HbA1C testing market is expected to grow from $1.

53 billion in 2021 to $1.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The POC HbA1C market is expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.



The point of care (POC) hemoglobin (Hb) A1C testing market consists of sales of POC HbA1C testing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that assess the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual.POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus.



Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when an inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar.



The main products of Poc Hba1C testing are instruments and consumables.Instruments refer to a measuring device for determining the present value of a quantity under observation.



The technologies include ion-exchange HPLC, enzymatic assay, affinity binding chromatography, turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay, and other technologies. The various end-users involved are hospitals, physician offices/outpatient centers, home care, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the POC HbA1C testing market in 2021.Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast- period.



The regions covered in POC HbA1C testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market.Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are increasing the prevalence of diabetes.



Diabetes can be diagnosed and monitored with point-of-care (POC) HbA1c assays, which can be utilized in community settings and healthcare facilities without laboratories.According to the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations, in 2021, there are 463 million individuals living with diabetes around the world 2019 an increase to 537 million in 2021.



Also, by the year 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market.



Technological advances are a key trend gaining popularity in the POC HbA1C testing market.Major players in the market are investing in developing advanced technologies to provide fast, accurate results in a short period thereby helping laboratories to manage the increase in demand for testing.



For instance, in June 2019, Abbott, a US-based medical devices and health care company, introduced Afinion™ HbA1c Dx assay, an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of HbA1c in human venous and capillary whole blood for use on the Afinion 2 Analyzer, and also Afinion AS100 Analyzer. The Afinion HbA1c Dx assay is the only rapid POC test cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing diabetes and also determining the patient’s risk of developing the disorder. The test provides reliable and accurate results of 1,2 glycated hemoglobin in just three minutes, helping physicians to evaluate patients and enabling them to formulate individualized care plans during a single visit to the doctor`s office.



In May 2020, EKF Diagnostics, a Germany-based in vitro diagnostics company has partnered with Tosoh Europe N.V. for an undisclosed amount. The three-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe N.V. is for the distribution of its Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care (POC) analyzer in the Middle East and Africa. Tosoh Bioscience is a Japan-based chemical and specialty materials company.



The countries covered in the POC Hba1C testing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

