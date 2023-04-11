Poc Hba1C Testing Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major Players in the POC HbA1C testing market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Menarini Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and ARKRAY Inc. The global poc hba1c testing market will grow from $760.33 million in 2022 to $848.77 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%.

The global poc hba1c testing market will grow from $760.33 million in 2022 to $848.77 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The poc hba1c testing market is expected to grow from $1258.09 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The POC HbA1C testing market consists of sales of small instruments, portable instruments, and HbA1C testing devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



POC HbA1C testing devices are designed to diagnose average levels of glucose in patients’ blood and to control type I and type II diabetes mellitus.Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when an inadequate amount of insulin is produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot use the insulin it produces effectively.



This assesses the average level of blood sugar over 2 to 3 months in an individual.



North America was the largest region in the POC HbA1C testing market in 2021.Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast- period.



The regions covered in POC HbA1C testing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main products of Poc Hba1C testing are instruments and consumables.Instruments refer to a measuring device for determining the present value of a quantity under observation.



The technologies include ion-exchange HPLC, enzymatic assay, affinity binding chromatography, turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay, and other technologies. The various end-users involved are hospitals, physician offices/outpatient centers, home care, and other end-users.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market.Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are increasing the prevalence of diabetes.



Diabetes can be diagnosed and monitored with point-of-care (POC) HbA1c assays, which can be utilized in community settings and healthcare facilities without laboratories.According to the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, a Belgium-based umbrella organization of over 230 national diabetes associations, in 2021, there are 463 million individuals living with diabetes around the world 2019 an increase to 537 million in 2021.



Also, by the year 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the POC HbA1C testing market.



Technological advances are a key trend gaining popularity in the POC HbA1C testing market.Major players in the market are investing in developing advanced technologies to provide fast, accurate results in a short period thereby helping laboratories to manage the increase in demand for testing.



For instance, Abbott, a US-based medical devices and health care company, introduced Afinion™ HbA1c Dx assay, an in vitro diagnostic test for the quantitative determination of HbA1c in human venous and capillary whole blood for use on the Afinion 2 Analyzer, and also Afinion AS100 Analyzer. The Afinion HbA1c Dx assay is the only rapid POC test cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing diabetes and also determining the patient’s risk of developing the disorder. The test provides reliable and accurate results of 1,2 glycatedhemoglobin in just three minutes, helping physicians to evaluate patients and enabling them to formulate individualized care plans during a single visit to the doctor`s office.



In May 2020, EKF Diagnostics, a Germany-based in vitro diagnostics company has partnered with Tosoh Europe N.V. for an undisclosed amount. The three-year distribution agreement with Tosoh Europe N.V. is for the distribution of its Quo-Test HbA1c point-of-care (POC) analyzer in the Middle East and Africa. Tosoh Bioscience is a Japan-based chemical and specialty materials company.



The countries covered in the POC Hba1C testing market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The Poc Hba1C testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Poc Hba1C testing market statistics, including Poc Hba1C testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Poc Hba1C testing market share, detailed Poc Hba1C testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Poc Hba1C testing industry.

