U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.11 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.21
    -3.75 (-4.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.70
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.41 (+1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8850
    +1.1300 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,378.17
    -40.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market to grow by USD 1.83 Bn; Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., binx Health Inc. emerge as key vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global POC molecular diagnostics market research report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. The POC molecular diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Key Players Covered in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Study:

  • Abbott Laboratories: The company offers portable, rapid molecular ID NOW COVID-19 test that allows fast diagnosis with results in 13 minutes or less in a variety of locations such as point-of-care locations.

  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.: The company offers a range of real time PCR kits for accurate simultaneous detection of infectious agents involved in respiratory diseases

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers point-of-care tests for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.

  • genedrive plc: The company delivers robust, connected, and easy-to-use point-of-care solutions.

  • QuantuMDx Group Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 testing solutions.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • binx Health Inc.

  • Danaher Corp.

  • Lucira Health Inc.

  • Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Gain access to detailed vendor profiles. Buy Now!

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Split by Product

Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as PCR and microarray and hybridization. PCR products not only identify the genetic material of the infection-causing microorganism but can also identify the gene mutations. Therefore, they are widely used in oncology, prenatal, hematology, and endocrinology applications. POC molecular diagnostic products by the PCR technology are highly sensitive and specific, which facilitates the provision of rapid test results. A significant aspect driving segment growth is the rising desire for personalized and precise treatment.

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Split by Application

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as infectious diseases, oncology, hematology and endocrinology, and others. The market growth in the infectious diseases segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high incidence of infectious diseases has increased the demand for diagnostic tests and new reagents in the market. Infectious diseases are more prevalent in emerging countries when compared with developed nations. Infectious diseases can be tested in laboratories. However, laboratory tests are lengthy, increasing the period to identify the disease. As a result, many companies are manufacturing POC molecular diagnostic products that can detect the molecular levels such as RNA fragments of the virus and provide rapid results.

The POC molecular diagnostics market will be affected by the growing focus on technological advances. Apart from this, market trends such as the presence of government funding and the growing number of cancer cases worldwide will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report Now

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global POC molecular diagnostics industry by value in 2021?

  • What will be the size of the global POC molecular diagnostics industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global POC molecular diagnostics industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global POC molecular diagnostics market?

Register Now to Technavio's Subscription Platform. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Analyze your competitor market

  • Get a Holistic View of the Market

Related Reports:

  • The POC hematology diagnostics market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 1.46 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 9.06%. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and infectious diseases is notably driving the POC hematology diagnostics market growth, although factors such as the high cost of hematology diagnostic products may impede the market growth.

  • The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 209.59 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%. The rising prevalence of the disease is notably driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth, although factors such as competitive pricing pressure may impede the market growth.

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., binx Health Inc., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., genedrive plc, Lucira Health Inc., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Talis Biomedical Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMerieux SA, and Quidel Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 PCR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Microarray and hybridization - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Hematology and endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 11.4 bioMerieux SA

  • 11.5 Danaher Corp.

  • 11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 11.7 QIAGEN NV

  • 11.8 QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

  • 11.9 Quidel Corp.

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Siemens AG

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poc-molecular-diagnostics-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-83-bn-abbott-laboratories-becton-dickinson-and-co-binx-health-inc-emerge-as-key-vendors---technavio-301675509.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Canada and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council advance the Meadow Lake Tribal Cultural Centres Project

    Indigenous groups have voiced the need for safe, culturally relevant spaces as a key component of moving forward on self-determination. This need was also identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with safe, barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes:

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees, Apple CEO details ‘deliberate’ hiring

    The New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off roughly 10,000 employees in the coming days, while Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that his company is being deliberate in hiring amid economic uncertainty.

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Is Set to Rebound in Permian Basin

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators in America’s biggest shale oil basin are set to significantly increase the amount of natural gas they burn into the atmosphere because of a lack of pipeline capacity to ship it elsewhere, according to Rystad Energy.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottes

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFreeport LNG told

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • The Shale ‘Fracklog’ Is Back as US Oil Drillers Hoard Wells

    (Bloomberg) -- US oil and gas companies fracked fewer wells than they drilled for the first time in more than two years, indicating a possible slowdown in production despite elevated prices and concerns about a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Kicks Off

    A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it. Ira Ehrenpreis, who ran point for Tesla’s board on developing the plan, testified that the pay package featured “extraordinarily ambitious and difficult” hurdles and was meant to keep Mr. Musk, a serial entrepreneur, engaged in the car maker.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.