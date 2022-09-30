U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Pocket Containers Market Size to Hit US$ 429.2 Million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 4.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to FMI, North America is expected to remain the dominant pocket containers market during the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest consumer of pocket containers and is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 102.1 Mn by 2032

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pocket containers market is projected to reach a value of US$ 429.2 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the pocket containers market will likely reach an estimated value of US$ 276.4 Mn. A surge in the use of pocket containers in multiple industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, cosmetics, and others propel the expansion of the pocket containers market during the forecast period.

A soaring demand for smaller and compact packaging solutions has resulted in the escalating demand for pocket containers. This heightened demand is expected to continue over the assessment period, culminating in a spike in the global sales of the pocket containers market. These packaging solutions are distinctive, compact, and portable products that can be used to store goods conveniently in the pockets. Pocket containers, as the name suggests, enable people to carry essential products in their pockets with ease. Thus, pocket containers find usage in diverse end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, and consumer goods. The rapid expansion of these industries will have a positive impact on the pocket containers market during this period of observation.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6424

Furthermore, the prevailing trend of miniaturization all over the world has influenced packaging companies to offer packaging solutions that are compact and convenient to carry in pockets. In order to cater to the diverse needs of the customers, many major players in the packaging industry are introducing pocket containers with elements like moisture and heat resistance. This bodes well for the overall target market.

Again, pocket containers are used increasingly in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, which will presumably generate considerable demand for the product owing to the growing demand for convenient and compact packaging options from the end users. Hence, this growing demand for compact and convenient packaging products that are easy to store in the pockets of consumers will likely bolster the growth of pocket containers market in the upcoming years.

“Rising adoption of pocket containers in cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sector will augment the global sales of the pocket containers market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Rising demand for lightweight and miniaturized packaging options will stimulate market expansion.

  • Pocket containers market in the U.S. to reach an estimated US$ 102.1 Mn by 2032.

  • Expanding pharmaceutical sector to drive market growth in India.

  • Plastic pocket containers segment will generate US$ 150 Mn revenue opportunity.

  • In terms of end use, the pharmaceutical sector is dominating the global market space

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pocket-containers-market

Competitive Landscape 

Gerresheimer AG, Constar International, CKS Packaging, Alpha Packaging Holdings, TYH Container Enterprises, Vidchem Pvt. ltd., APTACA Spa, USON Plast, Graham Packaging, and Plastipak Packaging among others are some of the major players in the pocket containers market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on releasing new products in the market to expand their product portfolios. These enterprises are deploying tactics like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Pocket Containers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pocket container market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of material type (plastic (PE, PP, PET), metal), packaging format (flasks, bottles, boxes & cartons), end user (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, other consumer goods), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the plastic pocket containers segment will likely led the market in terms of revenue. On the basis of end-use, the pharmaceutical sector is likely to lead the market growth.

Based on region, the pocket container market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 102.1 Mn in 2032. The country is the largest consumer of pocket containers. This is due to the high demand for compact, easy and convenient food packaging, the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and the strong presence of major market player. Apart from the U.S., India’s pocket container market is predicted to exhibit substantial growth due to the established and growing pharmaceutical sector. The country is expected to present many lucrative opportunities to the target market over the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Pocket Containers Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Related Reports of Packaging Domain

Two Piece Metal Containers Market Share: Attributing to several benefits such as aroma lock and ease of handling of the product, the demand for two piece metal containers is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market Size: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global rigid packaging containers market is set to enjoy a market valuation of US$ 208.6 Bn in 2022, and register a CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 308.7 Bn by 2032.

Cupcake Containers Market Trends: According to estimates, the cupcake container market share to be worth close to US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 and US$ 2.6 Billion by the end of the projected period in 2032.

Light Resistant Containers Market Outlook: Following a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 99.46 billion in 2032 from US$ 61.06 billion.

Spout Containers Market Demand: Rigid containers are used for packaging across wide variety of industries like food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and other consumer goods as well as a wide range of industries.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


