Pocket an Extra $100 Per Week With These 7 Money Moves

Imagine what you could do with an extra $100 each week. You could use it to save up for that down payment–put it towards your dream vacation, or use it to pay off student loans. The possibilities are endless.

GOBankingRates discovered one simple hack to net you over $400 per month: raising your credit score. Turns out, boosting your score from 620 to 760 can save you $323 a month on a $300,000 mortgage–all you have to do is start building up your credit score.

Experts note that making an extra $100 a week is as much about discovering new opportunities as it is about understanding your own capabilities. The key is not to put all your eggs in one basket but to diversify your efforts.

If you’re looking for other ways to pocket some extra cash, below are their top recommended ways to net you $100 per week.

Trim the Fat From Your Budget

“My best tip for this would just be to go back through your monthly budget and trim the fat,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger. “In my experience, lots of people have more bloat in their budget than they’re necessarily aware of.”

He says even people living paycheck-to-paycheck will often have a few things they could cut in order to pull in that extra $100 weekly.

“This could come in the form of streaming services you’re not really using anymore, or even bills you can negotiate for a lower rate.”

Reduce Your Monthly Bills and Renegotiate Service Contracts

“Many don’t realize the cumulative potential of small savings,” said Mike Kojonen, financial advisor and owner of Principal Preservation Services.

By reviewing and adjusting utilities, subscriptions, and insurance, he says you can often uncover savings amounting to $100 or more per week.

“A specific tactic is to annually negotiate or switch service providers for internet, cable, and cell phone services, which can yield substantial immediate and ongoing savings.”

Optimize Your Savings Accounts and Credit Card Rewards

Andy Chang, founder and CEO of The Credit Review, recommends optimizing your savings accounts by switching to high-yield options to significantly boost interest earnings.

“Even a 1% increase can translate into noticeable weekly earnings, depending on the initial savings balance.”

Additionally, he says that by implementing a proactive credit card rewards strategy, you can easily convert everyday expenses into lucrative cash back or rewards, effectively earning an extra $100 through strategic spending.

Find a Stream of Passive Income

One of the easiest ways to make some extra cash is to get started with investing, says Jake Hill, finance expert and CEO of DebtHammer.

“Depending on your comfort level, you can choose a no-risk option such as a CD, low-to-moderate risk investments such as money market funds, or try your hand at investing in stocks,” said Hill.

“I always recommend creating a portfolio that incorporates assets with varying degrees of risk,” he explained. “This allows you to enjoy the high returns that riskier investments can bring while mitigating potential losses with more stable investments.”

Consider the Art of Micro-Investing

According to Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at Awning, this is definitely a money move worth looking into.

“Platforms now allow individuals to invest spare change from daily transactions,” said Shirshikov.

“Imagine your morning coffee purchase rounds up to the nearest dollar, with the difference funneled into a diversified investment portfolio.”

He says that over time, these small contributions can grow substantially, especially when considering compounding interest.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests users can see returns that contribute significantly towards a $100 weekly target, contingent upon market conditions and investment choices.”

Delve Into the Gig Economy

“I think this is an area where ‘gig economy’ jobs can really come in handy,” said Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit Debt Consolidation.

“It’s pretty easy to pick up an extra $100 per week just by working a few shifts as a grocery or takeout delivery driver, especially if you know the most popular times of day and can focus your efforts there,” said Seuthe.

“You could even do something like transcription or other freelance work online to make a few extra dollars to supplement your salary each week.”

Ann Martin, Director of Operations of CreditDonkey, adds that the important thing here is to focus on finding a side gig that fits your lifestyle and isn’t excessively time-consuming.

For example, she says online tutoring is a great way to pocket $100 (or more) without a major time commitment.

“Another option is to monetize one of your creative hobbies. For instance, you could sell handmade crafts online to earn extra money,” said Martin.

Other experts recommend a different approach.

Instead of the usual ride-sharing or food delivery services, Shirshikov says to think about leveraging specialized skills or hobbies.

“For instance, if you’re adept at graphic design, online marketplaces exist where you can sell your designs on merchandise,” said Shirshikov.

He says this approach not only capitalizes on your unique skills but also offers potentially higher earnings for less time invested compared to more traditional gig jobs.

Leverage Your Digital Assets

Embarking on a content creation journey, whether it’s through YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, is often a rollercoaster of creativity and learning. While it’s a path that requires patience and persistence, the potential for ad revenue, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing can be lucrative.

According to Shirshikov, the concept of ‘renting out’ digital assets might seem novel but is increasingly viable.

“If you own a blog, YouTube channel, or even a popular social media account, consider partnerships or sponsored content opportunities,” he said.

He says these can provide a steady stream of income that when managed effectively, can easily contribute to or surpass your $100-a-week goal.

“An engaging anecdote here is the story of a blogger who rented out ad space on their site to a local business, resulting in a steady monthly income that far exceeded their initial projections.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Pocket an Extra $100 Per Week With These 7 Money Moves