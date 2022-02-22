U.S. markets closed

Pocket Lighter Market: 3.54% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pocket Lighter Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.04%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pocket Lighter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Pocket Lighter Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Companies- BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. among others

  • Driver- Availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters to drive the market

  • Challenge- Competition from substitute products of cigarettes to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Pocket Lighter

Vendor Insights-

The pocket lighter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • BAIDE International Enterprise- The company offers flint lighters, windproof lighters, electric lighters and gas canisters. Moreover, the company also provides flint lighters which is refillable and reliable.

  • Flamasats SL- The company offers lighters of various types such as metal, utility and pocket lighters. Moreover, the company also provides classic pocket lighters and refillable gas.

  • LighterBro LLC- The company offers lighters, lighter holders and multi tool cases. Moreover, the company also provides various types of lighters such as signature edition and pro.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Pocket Lighter Market Driver:

  • Pocket Lighter Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market share is expected to increase by USD 24.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The climbing gym market share should rise by USD 3.27 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 11.99%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Pocket Lighter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Flint pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electronic pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BAIDE International Enterprise

  • Bic SA

  • Flamasats SL

  • LighterBro LLC

  • Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

  • S.T. Dupont SA

  • Swedish Match AB

  • TOKAI

  • Visol Products

  • Zippo Manufacturing Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocket-lighter-market-3-54-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-product-flint-pocket-lighters-and-electronic-pocket-lighters-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2021-2025--301485787.html

SOURCE Technavio

