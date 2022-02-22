Pocket Lighter Market: 3.54% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pocket Lighter Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerating CAGR of 4.04%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Pocket Lighter Market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Innovation
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (flint pocket lighters and electronic pocket lighters) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Companies- BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co. among others
Driver- Availability of a wide variety of pocket lighters to drive the market
Challenge- Competition from substitute products of cigarettes to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The pocket lighter market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
BAIDE International Enterprise- The company offers flint lighters, windproof lighters, electric lighters and gas canisters. Moreover, the company also provides flint lighters which is refillable and reliable.
Flamasats SL- The company offers lighters of various types such as metal, utility and pocket lighters. Moreover, the company also provides classic pocket lighters and refillable gas.
LighterBro LLC- The company offers lighters, lighter holders and multi tool cases. Moreover, the company also provides various types of lighters such as signature edition and pro.
Pocket Lighter Market Driver:
Pocket Lighter Market Challenge:
Pocket Lighter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.18 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.54
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BAIDE International Enterprise, Bic SA, Flamasats SL, LighterBro LLC, Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd., S.T. Dupont SA, Swedish Match AB, TOKAI, Visol Products, and Zippo Manufacturing Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Flint pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electronic pocket lighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
BAIDE International Enterprise
Bic SA
Flamasats SL
LighterBro LLC
Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.
S.T. Dupont SA
Swedish Match AB
TOKAI
Visol Products
Zippo Manufacturing Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
