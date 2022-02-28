U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -65.75 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,523.00
    -471.00 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.75
    -199.75 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -27.90 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.36
    +3.77 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.10
    +27.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.57 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9110
    -0.0750 (-3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.38
    +2.06 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3910
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,047.03
    -1,083.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.49
    -1.62 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,396.96
    -92.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Poco's X4 Pro 5G is its first phone with a 108-megapixel camera

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
Poco

Those who keep an eye on the machinations of the Chinese phone market might remember that Poco used to be the budget division of Xiaomi. Since the latter decided to spin out the former, Poco has been standing on its own two feet and bulking out the range of affordable handsets it offers to consumers. Today at MWC, the company is showing off a new flagship X4 Pro 5G, as well as a non-5G version of the M4 Pro.

The X4 Pro 5G is packing a 6.67-inch, FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a backlit capable of pumping up to 700 nits into your eyeballs. Poco is hoping to lure new customers in with the promise of a 108-megapixel, f/1.9 primary camera flanked by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, meanwhile, is a 16-megapixel f/1.4 punch hole camera that gets little more than a nod in Poco’s press materials.

Lurking inside, however, is the “premium midrange” Snapdragon 695 5G nestled alongside either 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM/256GB. Support for 1TB additional storage is offered, as well as a 67W charger which comes in the box — useful, since the 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. You may forgive the side-button fingerprint sensor if you’re an audiophile, too, since it is both hi-res audio certified and also still comes with the rare and beautiful treat of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M4 Pro
Poco M4 Pro

If you’re looking for something a little gentler on your wallet, then Poco is today revealing a non-5G version of its M4 Pro. It’s packing a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel, f/1.8 rear camera and 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. Powering the unit is a MediaTek Helio G96, which comes with a choice of 6GB RAM 128GB storage, or 8GB of the former and 256GB of the latter.

As for right now, however, we don’t quite know if either of these handsets will be available to buy in the US and Europe, or how much they’ll cost. That said, a cached Amazon France listing suggests that the X4 Pro will at least reach that nation, priced at €350 (around $392).

Catch up on all of the news from MWC 2022 right here!

