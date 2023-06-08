Pod Point Group Holdings Plc's (LON:PODP) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.5x Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Electrical companies in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios greater than 2.7x and even P/S higher than 25x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Pod Point Group Holdings Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Pod Point Group Holdings has been relatively sluggish. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Pod Point Group Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Pod Point Group Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 22% per year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 132% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Pod Point Group Holdings' P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Pod Point Group Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Pod Point Group Holdings that you should be aware of.

