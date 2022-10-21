U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,180.41
    +150.03 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Podcast app Pocket Casts goes open source

Paul Sawers
·1 min read

Popular podcast platform Pocket Casts has released its mobile clients under an open source license.

WordPress parent company Automattic acquired Pocket Casts last July, having been acquired by a group of public radio companies, including NPR, back in 2018. Pocket Casts is one of the most popular "podcatcher" apps outside the big tech ecosystems of Google, Apple, and Spotify, allowing users to search and subscribe to podcasts for free, with premium features such as desktop apps available for a fee.

It perhaps should come as little surprise that Automattic has elected to push the Pocket Casts app code onto GitHub, given that Automattic founder and CEO Matt Mullenweg is a huge proponent of open source -- and WordPress is among the top open source projects on the planet.

By making Pocket Casts open source, this means that anyone can access the code, fix bugs, create new features, and even fork it to build their own competing service on top of the Pocket Cast codebase.

The Android and iOS apps are available now under a Mozilla Public License 2.0, a copyleft license that stipulates all derivative projects or modifications have to be released under the same license.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple starts selling smart locks for homes that are compatible with personal devices

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Apple's venture into the home security industry as the iPhone developer begins selling smart locks for homes.

  • Here's Why the Competition Is Intense Between AMD and Intel

    Today's video focuses on new products released by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It is impressive how AMD continues to battle two semiconductor giants in different technologies.

  • Verizon Falls to 11-Year Low After Stumble on Subscriber Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. missed subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest US wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sCrypto's $2 Tri

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative tech companies will likely continue growing for decades, making their stocks excellent long-term holds.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Sales Seen Boosting September-Quarter Results

    Investors will be paying close attention to Apple's September-quarter earnings and guidance amid signs of slowing consumer spending.

  • Ambarella Gets a Downgrade and Looks Bearish on the Charts

    Ambarella Inc. manufactures high-definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The stock has been on a downward path all year and Wednesday TheStreet's Quant Ratings service downgraded the stock. Let's check Ambarella's old-school charts to see if they align with the number crunching.

  • AT&T CFO: Phone bill delinquency rates ‘slightly worse than pre-pandemic norms’

    Subscribers are taking longer to pay their bills and AT&T executives are monitoring delinquencies to understand if this is the behavior of a consumer bracing for an economic downturn.

  • Google in Talks to Invest $200 Million Into AI Startup

    Alphabet’s Google is in talks to invest at least $200 million into artificial intelligence startup Cohere, in another sign of the escalating arms race among large technology companies in the sector.

  • Azure Cloud Strength to Aid Microsoft (MSFT) in Q1 Earnings?

    Microsoft's (MSFT) fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by momentum in the Azure cloud platform due to rapid digital transformation.

  • Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Is More Than Experimental - It's Key to Meta's Survival

    Don't be a hater until you understand why the metaverse matters so much to Meta in the first place.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The company is holding up well in the market downturn, but the stock may not offer the best risk-to-reward prospects right now.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime M

  • Microsoft in Advanced Talks to Increase Investment in OpenAI

    The software giant is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as Microsoft seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

  • Intel Is in Trouble as PC Demand Slumps

    A recent report mentions Intel is planning to lay off a significant number of employees to reduce costs amid a demand slump for PCs

  • Oracle (ORCL) Extends its Business Application to Developers

    Oracle (ORCL) is expanding its business application to customers and partners to enable them to personalize their applications as needed.

  • Stolen Crypto Tracked Down and Recovered by DPS Cyber Security Using State-of-the-art-Techniques

    Stolen Crypto Tracked Down And Recovered By DPS Cyber Security Using State-of-the-Art-Techniques.

  • Google fined $162 million by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's competition regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to change its approach to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech company 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android, to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.

  • Diebold Nixdorf Partners With Crime Prevention Expert To Combat Fraud, Financial Crime

    Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) and Featurespace, a world leader in enterprise financial crime prevention, collaborated to integrate its highly specialized fraud prevention technology into Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Payments platform. By partnering with Featurespace, Diebold Nixdorf can provide financial institutions with a fully integrated payments solution with proven real-time fraud detection and prevention capabilities. Vynamic Payments is a cloud-native payments platform whose software's mic

  • 10 Best Video Conferencing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will look at the ten best video conferencing stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the video conferencing industry and go directly to the 5 Best Video Conferencing Stocks To Buy. According to recent research by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide video conferencing market […]

  • Solana's web3 phone is an 'opportunity' against Google and Apple, co-founder says

    It’s been almost four months since the layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and as the phone is approaching its official release date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, said onstage at Disrupt 2022. While it’s not easy to launch a new phone successfully -- as we’ve seen with countless other companies’ efforts -- Solana is looking to approach the launch differently, Yakovenko hinted.