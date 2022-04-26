U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,228.67
    -67.45 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,672.14
    -377.32 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,675.01
    -329.84 (-2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.74
    -32.46 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.09
    +0.55 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.00
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7470
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2649
    -0.0096 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3010
    -0.8380 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,678.39
    +586.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.93
    -20.94 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.37
    +37.83 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Podcast recording platform Riverside just raised another $35M

Brian Heater
·1 min read

Like every other podcaster in the known universe, my show went all-virtual in mid-2020. It was a weird transition for someone who’d insisted on doing every interview in person for the six years prior. There was a learning curve and some growing pains -- all of which mostly means the audio quality really sucked for the first six or so months.

Now that things have reopened and artists have started going back on tour, I’ve often wondered: Am I ever going to go back to in-person interviews? Sure, you lose something when you’re not sitting across from an interview subject, but when I think about all of the great opportunities I missed out on demanding in-person interviews, I really kick myself.

All of this has, of course, been a boon for online podcast recording services like Zencaster and Riverside. The latter, which is a fairly new entrant (founded in 2020 -- talk about fortuitous timing), just announced a beefy $35 million Series B. The round was led by Oren Zeev and featured Lachy Groom and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six. It brings the platform’s total funding to $47 million.

“We are not a trivial company, being where we are in the market with the quality and quantity of content creators using Riverside on a daily basis,” co-founder and CEO Nadav Keyson says in a release.

The company is still fairly small, with around 90 employees, though it lists some big-name media powerhouses among its clients, including The New York Times, Fox Sports, Marvel, iHeartMedia and Microsoft. This round will be used to expand the team -- which is currently spread out between Tel Aviv, New York and Amsterdam -- and help further build out the platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Robinhood, Laser-Communications Firm

    Wood's flagship fund has seen an inflow of investment dollars this year, despite falling in value.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Buy Has at Least One Fan—Founder Jack Dorsey

    The acquisition has been criticized by everyone from people who disagree with his political views to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Buy This Nasdaq Stock Before It Steps on the Gas

    Lam Research's (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock has lost 35% of its value in 2022, and the company's third-quarter (which ended on March 27) fiscal 2022 results that were released on April 20 weren't good enough to revive its fortunes. The company's revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, thanks to adverse supply chain conditions that have been impacting Lam's operations since the end of 2021. The booming demand for wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) has led to solid growth in Lam's deferred revenue and backlog, setting the company up for growth in the long run.

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Archer Daniels beats the Street, warns of crop disruptions around the world

    Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares rose nearly 4% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter earnings that beat the Street. The nutrition company, which produces ingredients like sweeteners and flavors, posted net income of $1.054 billion, or $1.86 per share, up from $689 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 blew past the FactSet consensus of $1.41. Revenue of $23.650 billion was up from $18.893 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $20.779

  • Democrats fear return of Trump after Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empero

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi

  • Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

    Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.