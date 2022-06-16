Podcast: Silencing the Shame on Mental Health
Founder of Silence the Shame, Inc., and former music executive Shanti Das and Southern Company’s Internal and Executive Communications Director, Crystal D. Woods discuss the harmful effects of neglecting one’s mental health on the SOPOD Network. The two discuss Das’s experience working in the music industry, her personal mental health journey and the importance of speaking up and out.
Listen to the podcast: https://lnkd.in/e3ddHQy
